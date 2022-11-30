NESN’s Jack Edwards took a shot at Tampa Bay’s Pat Maroon, who turned it into charitable endeavor

Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon is taking a crack about his size from NESN play-by-play man Jack Edwards and turning it into a positive.

During Tuesday night’s Bruins-Lightning game, Edwards alluded to the size — and success — of the 6-foot-3-inch Maroon, nicknamed “Big Rig.”

“[Maroon] is listed at 238 pounds,” Edwards said. “That was Day 1 of training camp. I’ve got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now.