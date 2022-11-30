Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn ruled out for Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday

Harris is dealing with a thigh injury suffered in last week’s loss to Minnesota. He played just 11 offensive snaps before exiting the game. Thursday will mark the third game Harris has missed this year; he did not play Week 6 (hamstring) or Week 9 (illness).

The Patriots ruled out both running back Damien Harris and tackle Isaiah Wynn for Thursday night’s game against Buffalo.

Expect Rhamondre Stevenson to take on the majority of the reps in Harris’s absence. Even when Harris has been healthy, Stevenson has out-snapped him by a considerable margin. The Patriots also have rookie running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris on the 53-man roster. J.J. Taylor is available off the practice squad.

Wynn, meanwhile, will be sidelined by a foot injury for his second straight game. The missed time is the latest chapter in a disappointing season for Wynn, who hasn’t played well in what will likely be his final year in New England.

Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) is listed as questionable to play Thursday, but he started at right tackle last week and will likely do so again if he plays.

The Patriots listed five other players as questionable: David Andrews (thigh), cornerback Marcus Jones (ankle), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and safety Jabrill Peppers (illness). All were limited in practice this week.

Andrews and Meyers are the names to watch, as Andrews did not play last week and Meyers played just 16 offensive snaps before visiting the locker room.

The Patriots also removed wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) from the injury report.

