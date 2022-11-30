Previewing and predicting the Division 2 Super Bowl: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip

Where: Gillette Stadium

How to stream: Patriots.com; CBSBoston.com.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Catholic Memorial — John DiBiaso (40th season, 352-79-1 overall, including 48-4 in five seasons at CM); King Philip — Brian Lee (18th season, 127-28)

Scoring: Catholic Memorial — 40.5 ppg.; King Philip — 26.5

Defense: Catholic Memorial — 11.5; King Philip — 11.2

The heavies up front: Catholic Memorial — Timothy Bruen (6-feet, 6-inches, 290 pounds); King Philip — Chris Sesay (6-foot-6, 260)

Stat check: Catholic Memorial senior Datrell Jones has rushed for 20 touchdowns, including six in the past three weeks. A home run threat each time he touches the ball, he rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries in the first quarter of CM’s 41-7 state semifinal victory over Milford. Backfield mate Carson Harwood is another big-play threat, highlighted by his 140 rushing yards and two-touchdown performance in a 28-17 win over St. John’s Prep. Senior quarterback JC Petrongolo (13 touchdown passes) is efficient; his favorite target, Jaedn Skeete, a senior wideout and BC commit, has six touchdown receptions and a 44-yard punt return. For the Warriors, senior Kyle Abbott has rushed for 846 yards and eight touchdowns on 142 carries. Fellow seniors Will Astorino (80 carries, 470 yards, 10 TDs) and Rudy Gately (64 carries, 313 yards, 3 TDs) are productive too. Junior quarterback Tommy McLeish has completed 60 of 117 passes for 764 yards. He’s thrown seven touchdown passes and just three interceptions. Defensively, Astorino (43.5 tackles) leads the Warriors’ linebacker corps. with his brother Aidan, a sophomore who has recorded 37.5 tackles. Abbott has 7.5 sacks, and senior Chris Sesay has five.

The captains: Catholic Memorial — Seniors alternate each game; King Philip – TE/DE Nate Kearney (Sr.), WR/CB/K Matt Kelley (Sr.), FB/LB Will Astorino (Sr.)

Seniors on roster: Catholic Memorial — 19; King Philip — 19

Last Super Bowl appearance: Catholic Memorial — 2021; King Philip — 2021

OUTLOOK

Riding a state-best 28-game win streak that includes a 42-18 victory over King Philip last December at Gillette, Catholic Memorial won’t look to reinvent itself against a King Philip squad that is hungry for revenge. The Warriors are no stranger to big games — Saturday marks their fifth Super Bowl appearance since 2016 — but they are coming off an emotional 29-28 Thanksgiving loss to rival Franklin and understand the challenge that awaits them at Gillette Stadium. “We’ve been there a few times, but each time we play it feels like we’re playing a better opponent,” Lee said. “Certainly, there’s no better team to be playing and we have a huge obstacle in CM. It’s not so much about the Super Bowl game, it’s our opponent really puts a lot of stress on us.”

PREDICTION

The Warriors have won big games by tight margins in the postseason, and they have a stable of running backs that can move the chains and try to keep CM’s high-powered offense off the field. But CM ultimately has too much speed and too many weapons. Jones and Harwood rush for two touchdowns apiece, and Petrongolo throws for at least one score to help the Knights pull away and defend their title.

Catholic Memorial 41, King Philip 23