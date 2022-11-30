Previewing and predicting the Division 7 Super Bowl: St. Bernard’s vs. West Boylston

Where: Gillette Stadium

How to stream: NFHSNetwork.com

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: St. Bernard’s — Tom Bingham (19th year, 118-83); West Boylston — Michael Ross (8th year, 69-16, and 175-70 overall).

Scoring: St. Bernard’s — 37.8 ppg.; West Boylston — 33.4.

Defense: St. Bernard’s — 12.0; West Boylston — 12.8.

The heavies up front: St. Bernard’s — Rocco LaMonica (6-feet-4-inches, 305 pounds); West Boylston — Aidan Hamilton (5-foot-10, 220).

Stat check: St. Bernard’s have a two-pronged rushing attack, with Damien Jones (121 carries, 1,693 yards, 27 TDs) and Antonio Mancini (136 carries, 1,280, 16 TDs). Jameson Williams is a force defensively, with 34 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 11 tackles for loss. Domenic Beaudoin has 50 tackles, 3 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. For West Boylston, Jamie McNamara (127-961, 18 TDs) and Bobby Humphrey (127-745, 11 TDs) fuel the attack. On defense, Bryce Smith has racked up 76 tackles, a pick, and two forced fumbles. Humphrey has two sacks and is second in tackles with 51, and Jake O’Brien has forced his way through the line for six sacks and nine tackles for loss.

The captains: St. Bernard’s — FB/S Antonio Mancini (Sr.), TE/DE Jordan Burwell (Sr.), RB/C Damien Jones (Sr.), OL/DL Darnell Woodson (Sr.), OL/DL Rocco LaMonica (Sr.); West Boylston — RB/LB Bobby Humphrey (Sr.), C/DT John Edwards (Sr.), T/Dt Sam Stille (Sr.), TE/DE Pat Marian (Sr.)

Seniors on roster: St. Bernard’s — 10; West Boylston — 7

Last Super Bowl appearance: St. Bernard’s— 2019; West Boylston — Never in statewide tournament

OUTLOOK

West Boylston does not even disguise the run; the Lions will crowd 11 on the line of scrimmage in their double-wing formation and send runners streaking through the line and around the edge. They’ve scored 118 points in three playoff games just by pounding the rock inside. The thing is, St. Bernard’s does the same thing, although Tom Bingham’s crew branched into the passing game more this season. With their only loss of the season coming to Division 6 Super Bowl-bound Stoneham, they’ve perfected the ground game with a big part of that coming from the offensive line. On defense, the Bernardians have a weapon in linebacker Dominic Beaudoin, but they take pride in being physical and playing team defense.

PREDICTION

These two Central Mass. powers are situated just a 20-minute drive down I-190 from each other, and they know each other very well. Kids from both teams work out together in the offseason, and coaches Bingham and Ross have developed a friendship. It will be a matchup of similar styles, just like it was a year ago when the Lions beat St. Bernard’s 29-8 in the first round of the playoffs. This year? It’s going to be won in the trenches and on defense. The Bernardians have the edge on the line, but West Boylston has held great running offenses (like semifinal opponent Amesbury) in check all year long.

West Boylston 30, St. Bernard’s 24

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.