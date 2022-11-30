West Roxbury’s Maeve Connolly is part of an amped-up Penn State women’s hockey program

The West Roxbury native is a junior forward for the Nittany Lions, who are ranked 12th in the nation. Penn State, a member of College Hockey America, has one of the most robust nonleague schedules in the nation. It opened the season with a shocking 4-1 win over powerhouse Wisconsin. Since then, Penn State has played four other teams in the current top 10: Minnesota-Duluth, Colgate, Yale, and Minnesota, and sits at 11-8-1 on the year.

Maeve Connolly and her Penn State teammates are challenging women’s college hockey’s traditional hierarchy, and it’s one of the story lines of the 2022-23 season.

Such a schedule is rare. Program resources and league schedules normally do not allow for it. But at Penn State, they have gone big on women’s hockey.

Six years ago, Penn State added coach Jeff Kampersal, a longtime Ivy League coach and a Beverly native, to take the team in a more competitive direction. They rolled out the red carpet last March to host the women’s Frozen Four. And now the Nittany Lions are playing a schedule that might make others weak in the knees.

They want to be one of the teams to beat, and Connolly believes it shows in every practice.

“I think everyone on our team this year has really bought into our team-first mentality, plus we have really good team chemistry,” said Connolly. “We battle hard at practices and push one another in every drill.”

In addition, Penn State played a two-game series at then-ranked Boston College in October, which it came away from with a win and a tie. Getting that victory was meaningful to Connolly for many reasons beyond making another nonleague statement.

“It was extremely special to me to have all of my family and cousins in the stands and to see them after the game,” said Connolly. “My head coach from Nobles, Tom Resor, came to the game too, and it was really nice to see him. He has always been so supportive of me.”

It also marked Kampersal’s 400th coaching victory.

“It was nice for Coach, too,” said Connolly. “Along with hitting that milestone, he is also from Massachusetts and his dad was able to be there for that win, which felt really special for us.”

Connolly is a two-way forward, and her speed is one of her best qualities. It was apparent when she played for Noble and Greenough, where she captained the hockey team and ran cross-country. Both teams won multiple ISL titles, and Connolly had a dynamic senior season in hockey. She was one of the squad’s leading scorers, tallying the tying goal in the NEPSAC Elite 8 title-game win over Phillips Andover.

Since she arrived at Penn State, Connolly’s speed has been an asset, and she is smarter on the ice.

“I think overall my hockey IQ has improved greatly,” said Connolly, who has scored twice this season. “After coming to Penn State, I had to become a smarter player in every aspect of the game. I think with time I learned to play a faster and more physical game.”

As Penn State enters a second half full of CHA play, Connolly hopes that the team’s focus on the little things, combined with the tough schedule, keeps it in the national conversation.

“We try to take it game by game,” said Connolly. “It is a long season, and as important as it is to have our big goals on the horizon, focusing on our smaller goals pushes us as a team and helps us stay grounded in our why.”

Change did her good

Tewksbury’s Julia Masotta was one of Division 3 Norwich’s best scorers over the last three years, collecting 65 points. This November, her scoring ways continued — but it was against Norwich.

Masotta transferred to Norwich’s longtime rival, Plattsburgh State, in the offseason. In her first game against her former team on Nov. 15, Masotta assisted on the tying goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation and then scored the winner in overtime.

“It was great to be able to contribute in that fashion, but overall it was a great team effort all game and really showed what our program is capable of doing,” said Masotta. “That game is a true example of why you play the game.”

The former star with Methuen/Tewksbury’s state title-winning co-op, Masotta made the move between the two D3 powerhouses just 80 miles apart for a change of scenery. It’s been successful so far. She has seven goals and three assists through nine games and was named the NEWHL Player of the Week on Nov. 22. Plattsburgh State (8-1) is now fourth in the D3 national polls.

“I felt I needed a change, and with COVID, I knew I would have two years of eligibility, so it felt worth it,” said Masotta. “The coaching staff at Plattsburgh was also a huge reason as to why I chose Plattsburgh.

“Players come and go throughout the years, but to have as much success as Plattsburgh women’s hockey has had over many years shows the stability and strength of their coaching staff and culture instilled within their program.”

