For China’s leader, another dilemma: How to mourn Jiang Zemin

The deaths of Chinese Communist leaders are always fraught moments of political theater and especially so now with the passing of Jiang Zemin soon after a wave of public defiance on a scale unseen since Jiang came to power in 1989.

China's former President, Jiang Zemin, has died. He was 96. His death is proving a difficult moment as the communist country deals with the widespread protests over strict COVID-19 policies.

China’s sternly autocratic current leader, Xi Jinping, must preside over the mourning for Jiang, who died Wednesday at 96, while he also grapples with widespread protests against China’s exceptionally stringent COVID restrictions. The demonstrations have, at times, also boldly called for China to return to the path of political liberalization that seemed at least thinkable, even openly discussable, under Jiang during the 1990s.

How Xi orchestrates that feat — paying tribute to Jiang while preventing him from becoming a symbolic cudgel against Xi’s politics — will be another challenge for him in the coming weeks, as China tries to manage rising coronavirus cases and an economic slowdown.

“We mourn Comrade Jiang Zemin with a heavy heart and will turn our grief into strength,” Xi said Wednesday, according to an official summary of his comments to a visiting Laotian leader. The digital homepage of People’s Daily, the party’s main newspaper, turned to a mournful black and white.

“How they mourn his death may potentially provoke more anger, even though Jiang Zemin never enjoyed the popularity Hu Yaobang did,” said Lynette H. Ong, a political scientist at the University of Toronto who studies China, referring to the leader whose sudden death in 1989 ignited the Tiananmen Square protest movement. “At the very least, it will give the people a legitimate reason to congregate and mourn.”

Almost instantly, the announcement of Jiang’s passing brought a torrent of online tributes from Chinese people. Quite a few made thinly veiled, often sardonic comparisons between Jiang and Xi, whose authoritarian policies have taken censorship and ideological controls to new heights.

One comment on Weibo, a social media service in China, recalled when Jiang in 1998 used a megaphone to urge rescuers to stop flood barriers from breaking. The comment said Chinese society at the time was “vigorously advancing, high spirited, singing as we advanced into a new era.”

Many other remarks were not quite as effusive. As a leader, Jiang could be turgid and repressive when his political survival called for it, including against followers of the banned Falun Gong spiritual movement. He also was well known for his high opinion of himself and his equally high-hitched pants.

But Chinese people found plenty of reasons to think more fondly of Jiang’s time in high central office from 1989 to 2004, when China shifted from a post-Tiananmen political freeze to years of giddy, sometimes reckless, and polluting growth. The party tightly controlled political life, but it allowed rights lawyers, commercial news outlets, combative dissidents, and liberal-minded party scholars to participate in public debate — a modicum of freedom that does not exist now.

“Toad, we blamed you wrongly before; you’re the ceiling, not the floor,” said one comment, citing a popular nickname for Jiang, drawing on his squat figure and large glasses.

Another comment recalled 1997, when Chinese audiences were allowed to enjoy Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in a movie with a relatively risqué story for that time in China. “Farewell,” said one popular comment marking Jiang’s death, “Thank you for letting us all watch Titanic that year.”

Hours after his death, censors on Weibo quickly moved to restrict comments on the news, apparently to prevent relatively harmless nostalgia from turning into barbed criticisms of Xi and the party, especially after several days of political turbulence. The “Titanic” comment was erased after garnering tens of thousands of likes.

“In death, Hu Yaobang became a heroic martyr, while in life he didn’t enjoy that reputation at all,” said Geremie R. Barmé, a Sinologist in New Zealand. “In the nostalgic haze of today, the same could happen with Jiang Zemin.”

On the weekend, protesters in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, and other Chinese cities gathered in the hundreds and thousands to denounce stringent, intrusive, and onerous policies aimed at stamping out coronavirus cases. Some seized on the opportunity to also call for democratic change, freedom of the press, an end to pervasive censorship, and even the removal of Xi and the Communist Party.

The defiance had some distant echoes with the movement of 1989, when the death of Hu Yaobang, a reform-minded leader who had been pushed from power, ignited student protests that occupied Tiananmen Square until an armed crackdown that reached the square June 4. The deaths of other Chinese leaders have also become occasions for protest and dissent, especially Zhou Enlai in 1976.

But any repeat of 1989 appears extremely unlikely under Xi’s heavy net of security, suggested Willy Wo-Lap Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation who analyzes the Chinese Communist Party. “The death of Jiang Zemin will not have a ripple effect in Chinese politics,” he said.

Even so, Xi must orchestrate the funerary events to ensure that it stays that way. In announcing Jiang’s death, the party paid tribute to his achievements, especially in advancing economic changes and modernizing China’s military. It also urged the country to rally around Xi.

An announcement on mourning arrangements for Jiang indicated that a memorial service would be held and that — following party custom — international leaders would not be invited.