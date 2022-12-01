12 indelible songs by Christine McVie

Christine McVie’s legacy stretches over five decades. Her pop instincts and penchant for romanticism combined to make some of the most potent songs of the last half-century, while her alto delivered her simply stated, yet poetic lyrics with a steady clarity.
Chicken Shack, “You Ain’t No Good” (1968)
Fleetwood Mac, “Spare Me a Little of Your Love” (1972)
Fleetwood Mac, “Over My Head” (1975)
Fleetwood Mac, “Say You Love Me” (1975)
Fleetwood Mac, “Songbird” (1977)
Fleetwood Mac, “You Make Loving Fun” (1977)
Fleetwood Mac, “Honey Hi” (1979)
Fleetwood Mac, “Hold Me” (1982)
Christine McVie, “Got a Hold on Me” (Solo, 1984)
Fleetwood Mac, “Everywhere” (1987)
Fleetwood Mac, “Little Lies” (1987)
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, “Feel About You” (2017)