Author readings around Boston Dec. 4-10

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
- Katherine L. Babson Jr. and Katherine K. Macdonald (“Tails with Gig: Stories from the Dog Blog”) read at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
MONDAY
- Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos (“The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees)
- Barton Seaver (“The Joy of Seafood: The All-Purpose Seafood Cookbook with More Than 900 Recipes”) and Jeremy Sewall (“The Row 34 Cookbook: Stories and Recipes from a Neighborhood Oyster Bar”) are in conversation with Barbara Moran at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and virtual attendees)
- Heather Radke (“Butts: A Backstory”) is in conversation with Lulu Miller at 7 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
- Stacy Schiff (“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams”) is in conversation with Adam Reilly at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for members)
- Peter Guralnick (“The Birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll: The Illustrated Story of Sun Records and the 70 Recordings That Changed the World”) is in conversation with Bill Janovitz at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store
- Anya Kamenetz (“The Stolen Year: How COVID Changed Children’s Lives, and Where We Go Now”) is in conversation with Carrie Jung at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and virtual attendees)
- Dana Cameron (“Exit Interview”) and Hank Phillippi Ryan (“Her Perfect Life”) read at 7 p.m. at Gentile Brewing Company at an event hosted by Copper Dog Books
- Henriette Lazaridis (“Terra Nova”) is in conversation with Marjan Kamali at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store
- Rupi Kaur (“Healing Through Words”) reads at 8 p.m. at the Boch Center’s Shubert Theatre (Tickets start at $43)
WEDNESDAY
- Stephanie Burt (“We Are Mermaids: Poems”) is in conversation with Laura Kasischke at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store
- Nathan Tavares (“A Fractured Infinity”) is in conversation with David Farrow at 6:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith
- Dan Buettner (”The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100″) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and virtual attendees)
- Anna V.Q. Ross (“Flutter, Kick”) and Martha Collins (“Casualty Reports: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop
- Olivia Baes and Emma Ramadan (“The Easy Life”) are in conversation with Elisa Gabbert at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith
THURSDAY
- William Martin (”December ‘41″) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for members)
- Bora Chung and Anton Hur (“Cursed Bunny: Stories”) are in conversation with E.J. Koh at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith
- Ellen Cassedy (“Working 9 to 5: A Women’s Movement, a Labor Union, and the Iconic Movie”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store
- Kwan Kew Lai (“The Girl Who Taught Herself to Fly”) is in conversation with E.B. Bartels at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books
FRIDAY
- Kerri Maher (“The Paris Bookseller”) is in conversation with Kip Wilson at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore
- D.T. Max (“Finale: Late Conversations with Stephen Sondheim”) is in conversation with Christopher Ehlers at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store
SATURDAY
- Josh Funk (“The Great Caper Caper”) and Megan Litwin (“Twinkle, Twinkle, Winter Night”) read at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books
- Merrie H. Reagan (“Life Flashes: A Memoir”) reads at 11 a.m. at the South Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library
- Lesa Cline-Ransome (“Of Walden Pond: Henry David Thoreau, Frederic Tudor, and the Pond Between”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore
- Chris Van Dusen (“A Very Mercy Christmas”) reads at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5)