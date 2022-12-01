Christine McVie, a songbird who had seen some things

Take “Everywhere,” the glittering synthpop cut from 1987′s “Tango In the Night.” It pivots on a simply stated romanticism — ”Oh, I want to be with you everywhere,” McVie sings on its chorus, her voice leaping into its upper register in a way that sounds reflexive — that infuses the whole song with wonder. It’s currently featured in an ad that depicts people from across the demographic matrices singing along as they drive around, losing themselves in its exquisitely expressed joy.

If ever there was a singer who possessed a “knowing alto,” it was Christine McVie, the songwriter, keyboardist, and vocalist of Fleetwood Mac who passed away in London at age 79 on Wednesday. McVie, who joined the British band in 1970, was integral to Fleetwood Mac’s nervily appealing sound, penning songs that were openhearted and romantic even as her musical partners churned with drama.

Born in England in 1943, Christine Perfect began playing piano at an early age, her classical studies pivoting hard when she discovered her brother’s book of Fats Domino sheet music. “Because I could sight-read, I started playing the boogie bass. I got hooked on it, then I just got hooked on the blues,” she told the British music magazine Mojo in 2017. “Even today, the songs I write use that left hand, it’s rooted in the blues.”

Fleetwood Mac in 1978, posing with their album of the year Grammy Award for "Rumours." From left, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, and John McVie. Richard Drew/Associated Press

If McVie’s songwriting was rooted in the blues — the rhythms that underpin her best songs have a similar determination about them — her pop sensibilities shone through even in Fleetwood Mac’s more tumultuous and experimental moments.

Take her contributions to the sprawling, chaotic 1979 album “Tusk.” “Think About Me” is an amped-up stomp, its pointed lyrics about an inconsiderate lover driven home by sing-song vocal lines on the verses and a tartly sung chorus where backing vocals from Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham show how McVie’s emotions are coming apart at the seams. “Honey Hi,” meanwhile, is a gossamer-seeming love song on its surface, although the way McVie’s lovestruck alto weaves through stridently strummed guitars gives her emotionalism added weight.

“I don’t struggle over my songs,” McVie, who officially joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 after contributing keyboards (and marrying bassist John McVie) in the years prior, told “Rolling Stone” in 1977, around the release of the band’s magnum opus “Rumours.” “I write them quickly and I’ve never written a lot. I write what is required of me. For me, people like Joni Mitchell are making too much of a statement. I don’t really write about myself, which puts me in a safe little cocoon. . . . I’m a pretty basic love song writer.”

Christine McVie and her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham performed as a duo at Boston's Blue Hills Bank Pavilion in 2017. Ben Stas

One of those quickly written “basic love songs” was “Songbird,” which McVie composed in a fit of late-night inspiration during the “Rumours” sessions; producer Ken Caillat was so taken by the song that he booked an auditorium to capture its immediacy on record. “The songbirds keep singing/ Like they know the score,” she wails over a dreamy piano and Buckingham’s acoustic guitar, her voice growing tender as she continues: “And I love you, I love you, I love you/ Like never before.”

Throughout her time in Fleetwood Mac — which lasted until 1998, then resumed in 2014 — McVie acted as a fulcrum for the band, even as her own personal life had drama related to it. (She and John McVie divorced in 1976.) Part of that could have been seen as a way to preserve her own artistic inspiration; in a 1990 interview with Tulsa World, she stated, “I don’t write great songs when I’m miserable. I don’t write when I’m miserable.”

Advertisement

But it was also reflective of how she genuinely liked her bandmates. “I was supposedly like the Mother Teresa who would hang out with everybody or just try and [keep] everything nice and cool and relaxed,” McVie told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “But they were great people; they were great friends.”

That attitude permeated McVie’s best songs, like the anthemic “Rumours” cut “Don’t Stop,” the post-divorce song that puts its focus on the future’s more open roads, and the “Mirage” single “Hold Me,” which churns with hope for reconciliation as its tinkling piano provides comfort. Her steady hand, trained on Fats Domino’s boogie bass but adept enough to hold the line amid interpersonal disarray, helped make Fleetwood Mac one of the 20th century’s defining pop acts, and their legacy continues to shine brightly in the decades that have followed.