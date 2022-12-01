Local bestsellers for the week ended Nov. 27

3. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

4. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy Knopf

5. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

6. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

7. Fairy Tale Stephen King Scribner

8. Galatea: A Short Story Madeline Miller Ecco

9. The Boys from Biloxi John Grisham Doubleday

10. Foster Claire Keegan Grove Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

2. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

3. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

4. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files Deb Perelman Knopf

5. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

7. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

8. The Philosophy of Modern Song Bob Dylan Simon & Schuster

9. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Bono Knopf

10. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir Paul Newman Knopf

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

5. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. The Best American Short Stories 2022 Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner

9. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

10. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

5. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Mel Brooks Ballantine

6. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

7. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

8. The Best American Essays 2022 Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner

9. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

10. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 27. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.