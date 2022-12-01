‘Mountain Stage’ comes to the flatlands of Boston

Contemporary country music pioneer Rosanne Cash headlines, making her fifth “Mountain Stage” appearance. Also on the bill are three artists with new albums. Roots singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway perform bluegrass-flecked songs on “Crooked Tree.” Witty tragicomedian Loudon Wainwright III, with 30 albums under his belt, goes back to the basics with his new “Lifetime Achievement” album. Vermont’s Ali McGuirk fuses jazzy rock, soul, and twang on “Til It’s Gone,” her debut album for Northampton’s Signature Sounds label.

Most of the 1,000-plus shows of NPR’s popular live music program “Mountain Stage” have been broadcast from its home base at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W. Va. But episode 1003 will unfold in Boston at the Berklee Performance Center on Sunday.

“Mountain Stage” has been on the air since 1983. The weekly two-hour show is heard in 49 states and 14 countries. Until September 2021, when he handed over the reins to country music star Kathy Mattea, cofounder Larry Groce had been the show’s host.

“I think the biggest joy, besides just stewarding an institution from my hometown, is hearing new music and seeing old friends,” Mattea says.

She choked up when one old friend, Janis Ian, appeared on the show earlier this year. “Hearing Janis sing those iconic songs, and knowing it was her last tour, I almost couldn’t go back out there after she was finished. It was just a wonderful performance.”

Moments like that are among the reasons that Mattea feels “Mountain Stage” is special. “At a time when there are less and less outlets for music, it makes a space for new musicians and established artists alike. Doors are flung open wide and the variety is huge,” she says. “And it’s about a live performance in the moment, and the connection between the performer and their audience. It also celebrates West Virginia culture and hospitality, and has a very laid-back and welcoming vibe, and strives to treat all the artists the same.”

Even with her hosting duties, Mattea still swings a solo career and time for personal causes. “During COVID, my longtime guitarist decided to leave the road, so I had a lot of wood-shedding to do on guitar for my own show. I recorded a live single on ‘Mountain Stage’ earlier this year, and I’m squirreling away songs right now, thinking about what may come next. We’ve put a couple of them in our show.”

Like Cash, Mattea is involved in the “1 For All” First Amendment rights campaign. “For years, the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University has sponsored a night at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe that is all about music and how it stewards free speech,” she says. “It’s always a wonderful night, and everyone walks away inspired by everyone else.”

Groce, the show’s original host, is continuing as “Mountain Stage” artistic director. He had a novelty hit in 1976 with “Junk Food Junkie,” has recorded two dozen albums, and composed for the musical “Paradise Park.” He also wrote the “Mountain Stage” theme “Simple Song.” What’s kept him connected to the show for nearly 40 years?

“No matter how difficult or tedious it was to keep things afloat, there were always those songs, on every show, really, where I said to myself, ‘Wow, this is wonderful,’ ” Groce says.

It’s no surprise he can’t name a favorite show. There were “many, many, memorable moments.” But a couple that come to mind include having Hugh Masekela, who had been exiled by South Africa during apartheid, making an emotional appearance on the show the same week that Nelson Mandela became president of the country. Groce watched Gatemouth Brown, sick with cancer and a few months from death, rip the oxygen tubes from his nose and belt out his songs as the audience went crazy.

He also recalls asking Ruth Brown if she’d like to join in on “Let the Good Times Roll” for the show’s finale, where the evening’s performers gather en masse for a closing blast. “Oh yeah, honey,” Brown answered. “I used to do that with Louis [Jordan] all the time.” Says Groce, “I wanted to bow down and say ‘I’m not worthy.’ ”

Other unforgettable finales have included “Working in a Coal Mine” with its composer Allen Toussaint, and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” with Ali Farka Toure, John Martyn, and Morphine. And where else might you hear Jason Isbell, James McMurtry, Dawes, Matthew Sweet, and Blitzen Trapper all onstage singing at once?

Though its name might suggest that it’s a fiddle and banjo show, “Mountain Stage” features many musical flavors of rising stars and veterans alike, old timey to brand new, roots to jazz. “It’s more like ‘The Last Waltz’ than the Grand Ole Opry,” Groce chimes. And with a proficient seven-piece house band that includes noted jazz pianist Bob Thompson, the show is ready to back up performers of all genres.

Mattea says hosting the show “is just plain fun.“

“It’s immensely satisfying to be the facilitator for a show with so many moving parts,” she says. “I love making people feel welcome. I love the show, the people, the artists, listening to all the music, some familiar, some new and mind-blowing.

“It’s a wonderful gig. I also have more faith in music these days than I have in years. I’ve discovered wonderful young artists, and I get to hear old favorites live and revisit their work. So fun.”

MOUNTAIN STAGE

