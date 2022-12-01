Movie stars of the ’70s right at home on 2020s TV

It will be his first regular TV role — he played Bernie Madoff in a 2017 HBO movie, and he appeared on single episodes of “30 Rock,” “Extras,” and “Sesame Street.” In the 1970s, De Niro was at the top, in “Taxi Driver,” “The Godfather Part II,” “New York, New York,” “The Deer Hunter,” and other definitive films.

It looks like TV is a current refuge for a few movie stars who left a big mark on 1970s movies. I’m thinking about this because Robert De Niro has just signed on to a Netflix limited series, a political thriller called “Zero Day.”

Advertisement

Sylvester Stallone was a movie star in the 1970s, with the first two of his “Rocky” movies making it into the top 50 box office earners of the decade. He’s currently in the Paramount+ drama “Tulsa King,” which premiered on Nov. 13 and has enjoyed a large viewership; it has already been renewed.

Harrison Ford, who was in “Star Wars” and “American Graffiti” in the 1970s, along with a few other titles, is the third-highest-grossing star of that decade (after Robert Redford and Burt Reynolds). He is about to appear in two TV shows. One is “1923,” a “Yellowstone” prequel costarring Helen Mirren. It premieres on Dec. 19 on Paramount+. And on Jan. 27, he will star in “Shrinking,” an Apple TV+ series about a very opinionated therapist costarring Jason Segel.

And, finally, Al Pacino — “The Godfather” movies, “Serpico,” and “Dog Day Afternoon” — is in “Hunters,” the Amazon series that returns for season 2 on Jan. 13. Or at least he was in it. Perhaps he’ll be in flashbacks, or appear as a ghost?

Harrison Ford in "1923." James Minchin III/Paramount+

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.