Protest and prose intertwine in ‘Cursed Bunny’

When she’s not writing novels and short stories, she translates works from often-overlooked Russian women writers like Lyudmila Petrushevskaya into Korean. And when she’s not doing that, she can be found at protests fighting for women’s rights, at labor union meetings for adjunct university lecturers, and at anti-government rallies.

Her passion for these social issues, she said, comes from witnessing issues of inequality and discrimination firsthand. Her way of coping?

“I got angry and I wrote a lot of stories,” she said.

In Chung’s new short story collection, “Cursed Bunny,” her propensity for protest takes a subtler form. The 10 stories, written between 1998 and 2016, span a variety of genres, flowing seamlessly from futuristic cautionary tales to surrealist, fable-like allegories inspired by Russian and Slavic tales.

“I love fairy tales and folklore from all over the world,” Chung said. “I love urban legends and creepypasta from the Internet. I devour everything.”

In “The Head,” Chung’s very first short story, a woman is haunted by a creature of her own excrement, and her pleas for help fall on deaf ears. In the titular story from her new book, a cursed talisman plagues a powerful CEO as punishment for driving a small family business into the ground.

“Cursed Bunny” is Chung’s third short story collection, and the first to be translated into English. Originally published in 2017 in Korean, it was shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize. Though many of her stories weave in fantastical and Kafkaesque elements, Chung said she draws inspiration from the challenges and frustrations she’s encountered in her own life.

“In the Western world, the culture at least pretends to pamper women, but in Asia, there’s no such thing,” Chung said. “If you’re a woman, people just expect things of you, and if you don’t meet their expectations, they very often become very violent — especially towards younger women.”

The collection does not advertise itself as a feminist allegory. But Chung says her stories often resonate with her female audiences in particular.

“I wanted to write a story about how women are not listened to just because they’re women,” Chung said. “‘She’s hysterical. She’s too emotional. She’s dramatic.’ Those kinds of things. People don’t take it seriously, and I wanted to write about that. And female readers, they understand. They know what I’m talking about.”

Bora Chung will read at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in a virtual event hosted by Brookline Booksmith, where she will be joined by Anton Hur and E.J. Koh.

