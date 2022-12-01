Stevie Nicks pens handwritten tribute to Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie: ‘See you on the other side, my love’

“She was in the company of her family,” the statement said. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

McVie’s family announced her death on social media , writing that the musician died at a hospital Wednesday morning “following a short illness.”

Stevie Nicks penned a touching tribute to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter and keyboard player who died this week at age 79 .

In the handwritten note posted Wednesday afternoon, Nicks said she wanted to go to London to be with her “best friend” and sing to her after learning she was ill.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” Nicks wrote. “I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night.”

Nicks said that she “wanted to get to London” to be with the McVie, but “we were told to wait.”

“So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over,” Nicks continued. “I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

Nicks then wrote some of the lyrics to the song “Hallelujah,” by the band HAIM.

She finished the letter, written in cursive on lined paper, by telling McVie she will “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me. Always, Stevie.”

Fleetwood Mac formed in London in 1967 McVie helped craft some of the group’s best-known hits, including “You Make Loving Fun,” “Everywhere,” and “Don’t Stop.”

Christine McVie, left, and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac appeared at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac in New York in January 2018. Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Nicks and McVie formed a lasting friendship over their decades in Fleetwood Mac, despite the band’s rotating members. McVie left the band in 1998 after 28 years, then rejoined in 2014 when the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In an interview with the Guardian in 2013, Nicks spoke of her friendship with McVie. The article describes Nicks dedicating “Landslide” to McVie at a London concert, and calling McVie her “mentor,” “big sister,” and “best friend.”

“We felt like, together, we were a force of nature,” Nicks said in the interview. “And we made a pact, probably in our first rehearsal, that we would never accept being treated as second-class citizens in the music business. That when we walked into a room we would be so fantastic and so strong and so smart that none of the uber-rockstar group of men would look through us. And they never did.”

The band also paid tribute to McVie this week, writing on social media that “there are no words to describe the passing of Christine McVie.”

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the statement said. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Mick Fleetwood, a band co-founder and drummer, also paid tribute to McVie, writing, “I will miss everything about you.”

The band HAIM, whose song Nicks said she wanted to sing to McVie, also commented on the friendship between the two women in an Instagram post shared after McVie died.

“We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces,” the post said. “The sisterhood Steve and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. Seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives.”

