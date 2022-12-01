Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

RINA SAWAYAMA “Hold the Girl,” the latest album from this pop singer-songwriter, brings the storytelling (and occasional guitar twang) of classic country together with exquisite synthpop that often bursts into bliss, like on the ebullient chorus of “Catch Me in the Air” or the raging outro of the alt-rock-tinged “Your Age.” Dec. 2, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

STROMAE “Multitude,” the latest album from this producer songwriter, who hails from Belgium, digs deep into the existential crises plaguing the 2020s over beats that draw inspiration from the globe’s many musics while sounding like they’d be rafter-rattlingly massive. Dec. 6, 8 p.m. Agganis Arena. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Advertisement

LESS THAN JAKE Gainesville, Fla.’s long-running ska-punk band drops into town in support of their most recent album, 2020′s brassy, bouncy “Silver Linings,” getting the deluxe reissue treatment. Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up





Folk, World & Country

BILL KIRCHEN The Titan of the Telecaster returns for his annual “honky-tonk holiday” show, billed for this go-round as “Bill Kirchen and his Silent Knights.” As usual, expect the unexpected, with off-the-beaten-path seasonal chestnuts drawn from the likes of Red Simpson, Chuck Berry, and Commander Cody. There’ll be twinkly lights as well. Dec. 2, 8 p.m. $32. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

CHARLIE PARR As idiosyncratic and resolutely Minnesotan as they come, Charlie Parr has released 16 albums of his blend of folk and blues, but he’s recently branched out by publishing his first work of fiction, “Last of the Better Days Ahead.” It comes with the same name as his latest record, which came out last year; stories became songs, then songs became stories. Dec. 6-7, 9 p.m. $22. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

Advertisement

BLACKBERRY SMOKE/BRIT TAYLOR The Georgia Southern/country rockers are looking back on this tour, playing “The Whippoorwill” from start to finish to mark the 10th anniversary of that album’s release. Go early and you can look forward as well, via an opening set by the fine rising Kentucky country singer Brit Taylor. Dec. 7, 8 p.m. $35. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. www.livenation.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

LASZLO GARDONY The internationally known jazz pianist — poetic, pensive, and propulsive by turns — plays a solo program, the proceeds of which will benefit the amazing offerings of the invaluable presenting venue. Dec. 3, 8 p.m. $25. ātac: downtown arts + music, 160 Hollis St., Framingham. 508-405-2787, www.atac160.org

ERIN HARPE & THE DELTA SWINGERS CHRISTMAS PARTY A jumpin’ juke-joint celebration of the season with soulful singer and marvelous finger-style guitarist Harpe and her Swingers — self-styled masters of the Charles River Delta blues. Dec. 3, 9:30 p.m. $10-$20. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

DON BYRON & THE NEC JAZZ ORCHESTRA Eclectic clarinetist and acclaimed NEC alum Byron caps his current residency at the conservatory with a performance honoring the 50th anniversary of the Contemporary Musical Arts Program, incorporating repertoire from NEC’s own influential composer and musical theorist George Russell, arrangements and compositions by undervalued jazz masters Randy Weston and Melba Liston, plus numbers by Duke Ellington, Sam Rivers, and more. Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. Free. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-585-1260, www.necmusic.edu

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

MISTRAL Mistral carries on a longstanding winter tradition with its Baroque Big Band concert, which promises dazzling concertos for several different instruments by composers including Handel, Vivaldi, and Telemann. Dec. 3, 5 p.m., Ruggles Church, Brookline; Dec. 4, 4 p.m., South Church, Andover. 978-474-6222, www.mistralmusic.org

BOSTON BAROQUE It’s Messiah time for Boston Baroque: This year features soprano Heidi Stober, mezzo-soprano Ann McMahon Quintero, tenor Thomas Cooley, and baritone Sidney Outlaw with Boston Baroque’s orchestra and chorus, all under the baton of music director Martin Pearlman, who is celebrating 50 years with the ensemble since its founding. Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., GBH Calderwood Studio; Dec. 4, 3 p.m., Jordan Hall. Livestream available Dec. 3. 617-987-8600, https://baroque.boston

CHRISTIAN TETZLAFF There are probably only a few better ways to spend a late fall afternoon than watching the sky change colors as German violinist Christian Tetzlaff plays solo Bach — and this weekend, you can do just that at Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center. Dec. 4, 3 p.m. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

BLACK NATIVITY There’s no more joyous or moving celebration of the season in Boston than this annual retelling of the Christmas story via Langston Hughes’s “gospel song-play.” Directed by Voncille Ross, “Black Nativity” features gospel music performed by adults and children and African drumming to herald the birth of Baby Jesus to the Dancing Mary. The narrators are the people of Bethlehem. The cast includes Voncille Ross, the Hon. Milton Wright, Desiree Springer, Marilyn Andry, Stephen Hunter, Lennie Bradford, and Stephen O’Neal, along with a chorus, Voices of Black Persuasion and Children of Black Persuasion. Dec. 2-18. Presented by the National Center of Afro-American Artists. At Emerson Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, www.blacknativity.org

Advertisement

THE CHINESE LADY Lloyd Suh’s excellent two-hander distills the history of anti-Asian prejudice and exploitation in the United States within the true story of Afong Moy, who was brought from China to New York in 1834 at age 14 and put on display in a museum. Sophorl Ngin delivers an expertly shaded portrayal of Afong that traces her emotional arc while also signaling the slow-but-steady dawning of her consciousness. As Atung, her translator, Jae Woo delivers a note-perfect performance. Astutely directed by Sarah Shin. Through Dec. 11. Presented by Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, ext. 1; www.centralsquaretheater.org

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL As the musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel begins, the impoverished March sisters — Jo (Liza Giangrande), Meg (Sara Coombs), Beth (Abriel Coleman), and Amy (Katie Shults) — are experiencing Christmas without their father, who is off serving as a chaplain in the Union Army. Jo, an aspiring writer, decides to construct a story based on the experiences of herself, her sisters, and their mother (Amy Barker) during the Civil War. Directed by Ilyse Robbins. Musical direction by Matthew Stern. Book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland. Through Dec. 23. Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, www.greaterbostonstage.org or boxoffice@greaterbostonstage.org

Advertisement

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Subtitled “A Musical Ghost Story” and boasting original as well as traditional songs, this 31st annual production will again star David Coffee as Ebenezer Scrooge. It’s the 28th year in a row Coffee has played the miserable miser who is transformed by his overnight encounters with the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Leigh Barrett), Christmas Present (Jaelle Laguerre), and Christmas Yet to Come (Derek Luscutoff). Russell Garrett portrays Scrooge’s clerk, Bob Cratchit, with Barrett as Mrs. Cratchit. The cast also includes Quinn Murphy as Tiny Tim, Ryan Knowles as Jacob Marley, and J.T. Turner as kindly Mr. Fezziwig. Playing Mrs. Fezziwig is Cheryl McMahon, the 28th time McMahon has appeared in NSMT’s “A Christmas Carol.” Directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill. Through Dec. 23. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

MIKKO NISSINEN’S THE NUTCRACKER Of all the “Nutcrackers” enlivening the holiday season, Boston Ballet’s annual production continues to reign supreme for its dazzling dancing and opulent costumes and sets, including a magical snow scene and a Christmas tree that grows before our eyes to tower more than 40 feet. The company’s presentation has been a beloved New England tradition for more than half a century. Through Dec. 31. $39-$204. Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St. bostonballet.org

BLISS BODY With this new immersive art experience, Everett: Company, Stage & School uses dance, theater, spoken work, and imagery to explore the nature of bliss. From meditative moments to high-energy movement, the hourlong work aims to provoke, inspire, and heal. Dec. 3-18. $25 (Sundays are pay-what-you-can). Everett Stage, Providence. https://everettri.org/

BOSOMA YOUTH COMPANY For its winter concert, the pre-professional troupe presents “A Holiday Spectacular.” The festive lineup features holiday-themed original choreography in a range of styles, including a tribute to the company’s lively show “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Dec. 3-4. $25-$35. Shore Country Day School, Beverly. www.bosomaschool.com/holiday

MOTION STATE ARTS To raise funds for its upcoming dance festival, the organization is hosting an evening that promises performances (by Shura Baryshnikov, Jay Breen, Andy Russ, and Heidi Henderson) plus food, drinks, and a dance party. Get out your dancing shoes for this one. Dec. 7. $10-$1,000. Dye House, Providence. https://motionstatearts.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

METAL OF HONOR: GOLD FROM SIMONE MARTINI TO CONTEMPORARY ART Two rare works by the early Renaissance painter Simone Martini from the Gardner Museum collection are the basis of this exhibition, which connects artists across centuries through a shared fascination with the symbolic power of gold. The Gardner’s Martinis, including a monumental five-panel altarpiece “Virgin and Child With Saints,” circa 1320, is joined by four loans, as well as works by contemporary artists Titus Kaphar, Kehinde Wiley, and Stacy Lynn Waddell. Through Jan. 16. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

FRANK BOWLING’S AMERICAS Bowling was born in British Guiana and educated in London, but found his painterly voice amid the chaos of 1960s and ’70s New York, where a rising Black Power movement ran parallel to the convulsions of late Modernism as Abstract Expressionism struggled to maintain relevance. This survey of Bowling’s work, often a collision of abstract painting and silkscreened images charged with the political tumult of the Black diaspora, rises to meet the artist’s own declaration: that “Modernism belonged to me also.” Through April 9. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

ON THE HORIZON: ART AND ATMOSPHERE IN THE 19TH CENTURY The Romantic era of 19th-century art prized the pristine countryside as closest to the divine, but the intangible elements of air and sky may have provided artists with a more expressive milieu in which to explore mood and experience. This exhibition looks at painters including J.M.W. Turner, John Constable, and James McNeill Whistler through their expressive, atmospheric pictures. Through Feb. 12. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

WINTER OPTICS: LIGHTS ON THE GREENWAY As the holidays approach and the nights get longer, light art takes on a special twinkle. For a display for the coming winter, artists Yolanda He Yang, Timothy Kadish, and Ross Miller have teamed up, using sustainable light sources to craft luminous works. Three styles appear in five locations throughout the park: “Ribbons,” “Sparks,” and “Beacons.” May your stroll be merry and bright. Through March. Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway. 617-292-0020, www.rosekennedygreenway.org/winter-optics-lights-on-the-greenway/

CATE McQUAID

"Winter Optics" at the Rose Kennedy Greenway by Yolanda He Yang, Timothy Kadish, and Ross Miller. Courtesy of the artists





EVENTS

Comedy

A ________ CHRISTMAS: A HALLMARK MOVIE INSPIRED COMEDY SHOW On the Hallmark Channel, Christmas starts early, so the Riot Improv folks will have plenty of trailers to draw from for this improvised movie parody. If you’re lucky, it will feature a quaint small town and a visitor who didn’t expect to find love. Dec. 3, 8 p.m. $5-$20. The Rozzie Square Theater, 5 Basile St., Roslindale. 617-942-0294, www.theriottheater.com

BALLPIT COMEDY This is more than a stand-up show, although with Nick Hahn, Emily Goldstein, and Rachel Dunbar on a showcase-style bill, it is certainly that. But it is also a stand-up show with an onstage ball pit (albeit a small-ish one), with which the comics may interact during their sets. Dec. 3, 10 p.m. $12-$15. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

BROWN SUGAR SUNDAYS This monthly showcase for BIPOC comedians kicks off with headliner Smokey Suarez, host Talent, and features Corey Manning and Aldo Marachlian. A show will happen the first Sunday of each month, except in January, when it will be on Jan. 8 to accommodate New Year’s Day. Dec. 4, 8 p.m. $20. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. www.laughboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

LIGHT UP SEAPORT Enjoy a full slate of holiday activities in the Seaport Friday, including an aerial performance, a number of live musicians, a holiday stroll, and a tree lighting in Seaport Common at 7:30 p.m. For extra fun, kids can enjoy cotton candy from the fluffy, hot pink “local celebrity” (according to the event’s website) Betty the Yeti. Dec. 2, 5-9 p.m. Free. Seaport Common, 85 Northern Ave. bostonseaport.xyz

CODMAN SQUARE HOLIDAY MARKET & CRAFT FAIR This weekend, check out the first Holiday Market & Craft Fair from the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Association. You’ll find a selection of Mediterranean and Caribbean food (plus hot dogs), along with local vendors selling Egyptian crystals and gemstones, skincare, home decor, and more. Dec. 2, 4-8 p.m. and Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Black Box Theatre, 14 Epping St. csndc.com

59TH FALMOUTH CHRISTMAS PARADE Celebrate the first week of December with what parade organizers describe as the largest Christmas parade in Southeast New England. The parade will kick off at noon, leaving from Dillingham Avenue and Davis Straits, and will include marching bands, live animals, Santa Claus, floats, and more. Dec. 4, noon-1 p.m. Free. Dillingham Ave. and Davis Straits, Falmouth. falmouthchamber.com

JOY ASHFORD