‘A Woodblock Index’; poet and artist collaborations showcased in a new anthology of broadsides; and the winner of the Maya Angelou Book Award

Somerville-based book artist and printmaker Annie Silverman has been making woodblock prints for over two decades, and a new book gathers the blocks she’s made from 1999 to 2021. “A Woodblock Index” (Abrazos) is an exciting and beautifully designed look at an artist’s evolution. There are mythical creatures (harpies, a phoenix, a lamb with a man’s face); leaping acrobats and circus twirlers; a man with hooks for hands; a bird with a swirling tongue; and sundry bands of merry-bringers. Silverman’s work is inventive, playful, mischievous in moments. The blocks she makes aren’t meant to be stand-alone images, but part of a growing team, components to be used and reused in various combinations. A skirted dancer is paired with three big beehives, a rain of nails with a steaming teacup. She’s drawn to organic forms as well: Danish elderberries, hummingbirds, sugar peas, root veggies, and shapes that suggest jellyfish, seedpods, feather wings. All of it feels animated by a spirit of movement and exploration, and one gets a sense not only of the physicality of the process — the combination of drawing, sculpting, and carving — but also the animation of a lively mind attuned to shape and action, nature and spirit. The faces she carves are expressive in the extreme. And in one image, for the Chinese calendar’s Year of the Snake, a tiger-striped serpent has nine serene human heads. A launch event for the book will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Abrazos Press, 11 Miller St., Somerville.

Advertisement

A new anthology pairs artists with poets. This page: poem by Joe Wilkins, art by Alesia F. Norling. poem by Joe Wilkins, art by Alesia F. Norling

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Celebrating creative collaborations

The premise driving Broadsided Press, founded in 2005, is a simple one: publish one original collaboration between an artist and a writer each month; they post the broadside as a PDF on their website, offering it up to anyone for free to print and share anywhere. The aim is to enable “anyone to get literature and art onto notice boards, public restrooms, office doors, bus stops, or anywhere they know it needs to be,” writes Broadsided founder and editor in chief Elizabeth Bradfield. A new anthology, “Broadsided Press: Fifteen Years of Poetic and Artistic Collaboration, 2005-2020″ (Provincetown Arts), gathers a huge selection of these collaborations. A variety of styles and imagery fills the pages, and each broadside is followed by a Q&A between poet and artist. “The poem is not ‘illustrated’ here,” says Jane Hirshfield of her collaboration with artist Gabriel Travis, “it’s re-invented.” A rushing river, a rock, a strip of studded belt or panel of pushpins anchors Hirshfield’s lines: “Perimeter is not meaning, but it changes meaning,/ as wit increases distance and compassion erodes it.” Artist Alesia F. Norling’s collage accompanies a poem by Joe Wilkins and includes dangling chicken legs, and medical illustrations of a torso and a brain, against a robin egg background. “He has gone gauzy in the light, his shadow/ on the sidewalk only half as black as mine,” Wilkins writes of his dying brother. The book as a whole celebrates creative friction, the heat and spark of collaboration, the verbal and the visual, and the results — gratifying, unexpected — of making art and sharing it.

Advertisement

A major award for ‘An Ordinary Wonder’

Buki Papillon was born in Nigeria, raised in the UK, received her MFA in creative writing from Lesley University in Cambridge, now lives in Boston, and was recently announced the winner of the second annual Maya Angelou Book Award for her debut novel, “An Ordinary Wonder” (Pegasus). The award honors books that demonstrate a commitment to social justice. Papillon’s novel follows an intersex teenager in Nigeria named Oto, who yearns to escape social and parental pressures, falls in love with a boarding school roommate, and dreams of emigrating to the United States. The book deals with shame and secrecy, identity and history, and Papillon threads myth and folktale throughout the book. Papillon will receive a $10,000 prize.

Advertisement

Coming out

Grocery Shopping with My Mother by Kevin Powell (Soft Skull)

To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness by Robin Coste Lewis (Knopf)

Young Bloomsbury: The Generation That Redefined Love, Freedom, and Self-Expression in 1920s England by Nino Strachey (Atria)

Pick of the week

Carl Annarummo at the Brookline Booksmith recommends “Seven Empty Houses” by Samanta Schweblin, translated from the Spanish by Megan McDowell (Riverhead): “Samanta Schweblin writes about the cruelties of life with a billowing minimalism that lands upon your forehead like a gentle kiss. Fans of Lydia Davis’s pinched line construction, Don Delillo’s salient language, and a feeling of pain akin to getting a papercut on the webbing between your thumb and index finger, ‘Seven Empty Houses’ is my recommendation to you.”