Youth and Hispanic and Black people were more often infected without COVID shots, study says

(Bloomberg) -- Younger, less-educated, Hispanic and Black people were most likely to have been infected with Covid-19 without having been vaccinated, according to a government study that highlights continuing disparities in immunization rates.

A survey of blood samples singled out the groups as more likely to have antibodies that indicated recent infection, according to researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while the respondents themselves reported lower rates of Covid vaccination.

The Biden administration has worked to broaden vaccine access as widely as possible in hopes of bringing the three-year pandemic under control. The results suggest that health officials still have a ways to go in their efforts to achieve vaccine equity and extend protection through a variety of ethnic and age groups.