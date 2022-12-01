6 things you need to do differently when you fly now

Luggage storage firm Bounce started tracking the average wait time to pass through security and passport control at major US airports and, well, yikes! At the worst offenders, it takes nearly 47 minutes to get through both screenings at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and nearly 46 minutes at San Francisco International Airport. On top of that, one in five flights was delayed this year, while more than 3 percent were canceled, according to data from the US Department of Transportation. This means you need to build more time into your itinerary at the front end of the trip, while planning on having two to three hours between connecting flights, especially when traveling internationally. Yes, it will mean spending more time in transit, but it’s added time that’s better than missing a flight and getting stranded for even longer.

If you’re approaching air travel the way you did before the pandemic, you’re doing it all wrong. I’ve spent a lot of time flying these past few months and it’s pretty ugly out there. Everything takes longer. Flights are frequently delayed. Even if they are on time, they’re usually packed to the gills. Nobody seems to be happy, and many people aren’t acting like their best selves, to put it mildly. You need a whole new approach on multiple levels to get through it all sanely and safely.

Since everything is backed up at security and passport control, anything you can do to shave time off those processes is a good thing. If you generally only travel domestically, sign up for TSA PreCheck, which requires an in-person appointment at an enrollment center and costs $85 for 5 years of coverage. According to the TSA, in August, 95 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than 5 minutes to get through security. If you do go out of the country at least once a year, it’s worth signing up for Global Entry (which includes all the benefits of TSA PreCheck) to speed through passport control. This program requires an in-person interview at one of their enrollment centers and costs $100 for 5 years.

Track your bags

According to data recently published by the US Department of Transportation, in the first half of this year, 1,443,306 bags were “mishandled” by US airlines, a clinical way of saying they were lost, damaged, delayed, or stolen. In June alone, 301,633 bags were mishandled: that’s a little more than 7 in every 1,000. The loss of your suitcase, even temporarily, can seriously derail a business trip or vacation, so how do you help prevent this from happening if you don’t have the option of simply bringing a carry-on instead? I’m a big fan of AirTags, small, disc-shaped trackers from Apple, which can be slipped into a pocket of your luggage or popped into customized bag tags. Using Bluetooth technology, they send out signals allowing the owner to track them using the Find My app on their iPhone. If your suitcase is buried in a pile of other luggage or otherwise hidden from your view, you can get it to ping. There’s even a function that gives precise directions and distance once you’re close to it. So, even if your airline does mishandle your bag and screw up your travel plans, you will know where your luggage is, which can be enormously helpful when filing a baggage claim and can speed up the return process.

Bring good food

Unless you’re traveling internationally or in an elevated class onboard, don’t expect any complimentary food on flights, except for a minuscule bag of oversalted pretzels or something similar. If food is available for sale, it’s generally overpriced and underwhelming. Do your tastebuds a favor and pack some TSA-friendly eats in your carry-on. Just think about what’s relatively easy to eat and won’t cause your seatmates to give you some serious side-eye (Please leave your tuna fish casserole at home!). Maybe that’s a sandwich from your favorite deli, a bento box, or simply a beloved bag of chips. Reminder: you can only carry on 3.4 ounce/100 milliliters of a creamy, liquid, or gel food, such as hummus, soup, yogurt. And, of course, don’t forget to bring a durable water bottle, which you can fill up after passing through security.

Be prepared for air rage

As of Sept. 6, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 1,918 unruly passengers this year. That’s already nearly double the 1,099 reported last year, and far above the few hundred a year reported prior to the pandemic. I was on a flight with an unruly passenger and got drafted by the flight attendants to be an able-bodied helper if he became violent. Though he never went beyond verbally assaulting fellow passengers, it was a terrible experience for those people he did insult, while I spent the entire four-hour flight stressing about what I would do if I was forced to confront him. To help yourself feel prepared if you find yourself in a similar situation, consider taking self-defense classes or signing up for Krav Maga. Does this sound extreme? Sure, until you find yourself in a similar situation.

Pack joy

After having to deal with long lines, flight delays, and grumpy (or worse) passengers, you deserve a hit of happiness. Pack one or two items in your carry-on that bring you joy, such as a vial of soothing essential oils, a book you’ve been meaning to read, or a comfy neck pillow. Treating yourself to a little luxury while cruising at 35,000 feet can help erase some of your stress, while turning your trip into a more enjoyable expedition.



