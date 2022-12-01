I want to be exclusive

I have been seeing someone for three months. At the beginning, we both said we did not know what we were looking for. Now we see each other almost every day, even if it’s just for a few minutes. At least on my end, I am nervous to discuss what we should call our relationship.

I feel like dating without the label is a common thing that happens these days, and I believe that is sort of what we are doing right now. I would be fine to stay the way we are, but I would also like the security of saying that we are exclusive or are a couple. We are both in graduate school so there is a level of uncertainty about where we will take our careers. I understand why it could be hard to make a decision in a relationship. Do you have any advice for folks like myself who find themselves in this situation? Or how to approach that conversation?

UNCERTAIN

A. You’re talking about two different concepts here. A conversation about exclusivity should be easier to have than one that attempts to define a relationship.

You can be exclusive and casual. Two people can date only each other and see where things go, but agree that no big decisions about the future can be made right this second.

Start with the topic of exclusivity because there’s no reason to talk about anything else right now. Say something like, “When we started this, we didn’t know what we wanted, and we still don’t. But after three months I can say that I’d like to enjoy this — for the moment — without being with other people. Is that something you can offer right now?”

Make it clear that it seems like it’s just the two of you, but you’d rather not make assumptions. Tell him if exclusivity works for now, you can always have another conversation if anything changes.

I know it’s scary, but this isn’t about a label. It’s a conversation about boundaries, one that sets the tone for how you’d like to talk about these kinds of issues in the future.

Remember, if he doesn’t want any kind of exclusivity — or is incapable of discussing it — it’s better to know now.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

What’s wrong with people? If you’re sleeping together on a regular basis, you really should have had this conversation already. Tell him how you feel and what you want, and you’ll find out pretty quickly how he feels about you.

HARRYSTRUMAN





I don’t know, letter writer, my kids and their friends are all your age and there are plenty of defined couples. My daughter and her new boyfriend just became exclusive in about the time frame you’re mentioning. Both her and my older son go to friends’ weddings at least every other month, now that they’re out of college. Although I’m in the South, my three nephews, also your age, all in Massachusetts, are coupled up too. Maybe the “marrying mid 20s” is a regional thing, but not exclusive dating at your age.

LUPELOVE





I think it’s OK to discuss exclusivity at three months and Meredith’s wording is both careful and respectful.

HIKERSKIERGIRL





I assume the fear about this conversation is that if he’s not on the same page, the entire relationship will end. In other words, you’d rather have the situation as it is now than nothing. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or not considering it sounds like you really are looking for something exclusive. Would it be so terrible to ask for what you really want even at the risk of things not panning out? What would be so bad about losing the relationship? It’s only been three months and you sound busy anyway. I’d say just shoot your shot — at least that way you’re being honest with him. You can handle whatever comes next.

BONECOLD

