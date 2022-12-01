Lego artist Nathan Sawaya on his Boston roots, traveling sketch pad, and adding that extra vacation day

If you think Legos are just for kids, then you haven’t met artist Nathan Sawaya. The Oregon native is the mastermind behind “The Art of the Brick,” a global traveling exhibit featuring more than 80 sculptures and other works of art all made from Lego pieces. “The Art of the Brick,” at 343 Newbury St., opened in November and will run through April. Highlights include Sawaya’s reimagined versions of Michelangelo’s “David” and a 20-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton. “One of my new pieces that will be on display in Boston is called The Pink Gallery and it’s an entire installation made of pink bricks and there’s even a giant all-pink recliner-type chair that you can sit in for that Instagram moment,” Sawaya, 49, said in a recent phone interview. “As an artist, my role is to inspire and I use a medium that is very familiar to people. I use Lego bricks because it makes the art accessible.” Sawaya said he is looking forward to visiting Boston during the exhibition’s run and perhaps getting inspired to create a Boston-theme sculpture. “I definitely have an affinity for Boston. My [maternal] grandparents met there. She worked at the Macy’s [in Downtown Crossing] and he was stationed there during World War II and they met in Macy’s. So that’s where my family began way back in the day.” We caught up with Sawaya, who lives in Las Vegas with his wife, Courtney, a public relations executive, and their dogs, Mabel and Zen, to talk about all things travel.

Nathan Sawaya at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi. HANDOUT

Favorite vacation destination? Giraffe Manor in Nairobi. We had gone to Kenya to do research on an upcoming art project about endangered animals. At the end of several weeks in the bush, we spent two nights at this glorious manor where we were awoken with giraffes sticking their heads through our window. When I got back to my art studio, I replicated one of the giraffes out of Lego bricks.