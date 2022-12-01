A ski resort opens with a new name, shirts get a new life, and the sky puts on a show

Explore 24 alpine trails on more than 100 acres at Saskadena Six Ski Area (meaning The Standing Mountain in Abanaki), which opens Dec. 14 in Woodstock, Vt. The ski area, owned by the Woodstock Inn and Resort (and formerly called Suicide Six), welcomes visitors Wednesdays through Sundays throughout the winter and daily Dec. 24-Jan. 1 and Feb. 18-26. The Saskadena Six Ski Package starts at $518 per night (plus taxes and resort fees) and includes day passes for two adults, one night at the resort (double occupancy), and breakfast for two, while the Teach Your Honey How to Ski Package starts at $639 per night and includes one night’s lodging, a two-hour private beginner lesson with lift ticket included, a lift ticket for a second person, and two après ski cocktails. Or go cross-country skiing or snowshoeing at the Woodstock Nordic Ski Center; a special Nordic ski package includes accommodations, breakfast, day passes, and rental equipment for two (price starts at $539 and includes gear). www.saskadenasix.com .

If you’re on the West Coast, escape to The Inn at Spanish Bay at Pebble Beach Resorts on the Monterey Peninsula, just south of San Francisco. HANDOUT

THERE

Catch a dazzling celestial show

Stargazers can see up to 120 meteors per hour during the Geminids Meteor Shower, a brilliant display that peaks Dec. 14. If you’re on the West Coast, escape to The Inn at Spanish Bay at Pebble Beach Resorts on the Monterey Peninsula, just south of San Francisco. Sit out on the patio terrace and watch the meteor shower while the resort’s famed bagpiper plays in the background. Gather around a fire pit and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails while picking out the constellations and searching for meteors — or kick back on your private patio or balcony. The area’s lack of streetlights, coupled with the new moon, will help render dark skies for viewing. Rates start at $920 per night. 800-877-0597, www.pebblebeach.com.

Head to New York’s Catskills to stay in a fully restored historic mansion at Hutton Brickyards, an industrial-chic hotel located on the site of the Hudson Valley’s last architecturally intact brick manufactory. HANDOUT

Stay in a brick mansion

Head to New York’s Catskills to stay in a fully restored historic mansion at Hutton Brickyards, an industrial-chic hotel located on the site of the Hudson Valley’s last architecturally intact brick manufactory. The 100-acre property has just opened Edgewood, an 1873 three-story home with 12 guestrooms (including three suites), a bar and restaurant, and gathering spaces such as The Drawing Room and The Parlor. The Second Empire-style building has a slate mansard roof, iron roof cresting, and a spacious front porch with columns. Each guestroom features a cozy seating area with a bistro table and décor with original 1800s details. The property’s restaurant, called Edgewood, offers seasonal-based gastropub fare with locally sourced steelhead trout, chicken, and acorn squash dishes, for instance (veggie and vegan options available). Rates start at $195. www.huttonbrickyards.com.

Whether you’re gearing up for a holiday adventure or looking for gift ideas, check out Patagonia’s new Snow Roller travel bag, which fits skis or snowboards. HANDOUT

EVERYWHERE

A ski bag from recycled fabric

Whether you’re gearing up for a holiday adventure or looking for gift ideas, check out Patagonia’s new Snow Roller travel bag, which fits skis or snowboards up to 190 cm long. The padded, weatherproof bag is made from proprietary Black Hole fabric that’s left over from making Patagonia’s durable duffel bags. The Snow Roller has six grab handles that makes it easy to maneuver the bag into your car or through the airport, an internal zippered pocket for your small items, and smooth-rolling recessed wheels. The 150-liter bag fits one pair of skis or one snowboard plus all related gear (boots, poles, and clothes), or two snowboards or skis depending on your packing prowess. $299. www.patagonia.com.

Take all your kiddo’s outgrown shirts and sweatshirts from favorite trips and sports teams — anything from a beloved Patriots’ T-shirt to last season’s soccer jersey — and turn them into a cozy quilt. HANDOUT

A kid’s quilt from recycled shirts

Take all your kiddo’s outgrown shirts and sweatshirts from favorite trips and sports teams — anything from a beloved Patriots’ T-shirt to last season’s soccer jersey — and turn them into a cozy quilt. Project Repat, started by Massachusetts-natives Nathan Rothstein and Ross Lohr, can transform a pile of unneeded T-shirts, tech shirts, and hoodies into a quilt that ranges from lap to queen size and has a patchwork of 12- or 14-inch squares on one side and a soft fleece backing on the other. The company provides easy-to-follow instructions on how to prep and mail shirts (you can even ship them from home). The trick with making a kid’s quilt is ensuring that each shirt side has a minimum 13-inch square panel of material (for the 12-inch quilt). Measure and cut carefully and you can create a treasured gift from recycled materials. The company now makes sweatpants from recycled shirts, too (smallest size: unisex small). Prices start at $75 for quilts and $79.99 for sweatpants (check online for coupon codes). www.projectrepat.com.

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.