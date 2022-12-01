Snowmazing brings winter cheer to Boston Children’s Museum

Boston Children’s Museum is gearing up for Snowmazing, its annual winter event, complete with ice castles, a host of winter characters, and a 20-foot-tall snowman.

The opening celebration will be held on Dec. 4, with two-time Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and skating alongside the other visitors on a special rink designed to be skated on in socks. She will also be available to take photos at a meet-and-greet after the ribbon cutting.

On Dec. 17 and 18, head to the museum at 9 a.m. to learn how animals have adapted to colder climates to survive the winter months. In the afternoons, the museum’s “Cocoa with Characters” session will give kids a chance to meet some of their favorites, including Jack Frost and “Frozen”’s Elsa and Anna, while enjoying hot chocolate and other festive snacks. Attendees will also be able to partake in a winter activity and explore the rest of the exhibits. Tickets are required for the meet-and-greet event.