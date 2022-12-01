‘They said they loved it.’ William and Kate share sweet moment with boy dressed as British guard

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, melted hearts, and became a social media sensation, in little King’s Guard regalia. He held a bouquet of red roses, and stood outside the laboratory as the prince and princess approached him and shook his hand.

On their second day here, Prince William and Princess Catherine visited Somerville’s Greentown Labs, where they met a particularly memorable fan.

An 8-year-old from Somerville momentarily upstaged the royals with his fashion choice on Thursday.

“First of all, it was crazy meeting the prince and princess,” Dynov-Teixeira told WBZ in an interview outside the lab. “Second of all, they told me that I had really, really nice flowers, and they said, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you very much,’ when I gave it to them.”

He was especially excited to meet Kate: “It was absolutely insane.”

The wee guard told NBC Boston that the royals also asked him his name and about his costume.

“They said they loved it, like everybody else,” Dynov-Teixeira said. “I wasn’t actually that nervous, now that I think of it.”









