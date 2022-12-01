A winter relaunch for Season to Taste; Eataly hosts Globe Santa Day; Umbria returns to the North End

In Huron Village, friendly neighborhood Italian restaurant Trattoria Pulcinella (142 Huron Ave.) reopens after renovations following the death of chef-owner Giovanni Oliva; his family carries on his legacy with opening help from restaurateur Frank DePasquale ( Bricco , Mare ). Visit Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m.

Reopenings: Chef-owner Robert Harris’s cozy, convivial Season to Taste is about to debut its new space (1678 Mass Ave.) after a move from North Cambridge. This version is larger, with an open kitchen and a craft cocktail bar. Sam Day, who used to be chef de cuisine at Puritan & Co ., is the executive chef. The menu mixes Euro sensibilities with some Southern surprises. An early look reveals: duck leg cassoulet, fried quail and collard greens with hot sauce beurre blanc, cheddar-thyme biscuits, and fried Island Creek oysters. Visit from 5 p.m. nightly.

In the North End, Ristorante Fiore will become Umbria in 2023 (250 Hanover St). Umbria was a multi-level Italian lounge back in the day, and now it’s time to party once more. DePasquale is also behind this venture, slated to open in the spring. “The menu will include the steakhouse and rustic cuisine of the region of Umbria, and it will have the feel of a Tuscan villa when completed, with a Miami-style roof deck,” says a rep.

On Dec. 9, Publico Street Bistro once again transforms its interior courtyard into "The Lodge at Publico," a cozy après-ski-inspired pop-up. handout

Eating for a cause: On Monday, Dec. 5, Eataly Boston (800 Boylston St.) hosts Globe Santa Day, with 10 percent of all revenue going to Globe Santa. They’ll also host a Sips & Bites event that night, with wine samples, cheeses, and sweets. Browse the aisles, shop their holiday market, or raise a glass at their food counters throughout the day; the soiree starts at 6 p.m. Globe Santa is wonderful: Since 1956, they’ve provided holiday gifts to local children in need — 3 million of them through the years.

Pop-ups: Publico Street Bistro (11 Dorchester St.) opens its annual winter pop-up on Friday, Dec. 9. If Vermont isn’t in your future, visit their staged ski lodge instead: deer heads, flannel blankets, a ski lift, and a gingerbread lane with personal TVs, if your dining companions get dull. Warm up with tomato soup and grilled cheese, mac and cheese, rum hot cocoa, a hot toddy, and an old-fashioned with peanut butter whiskey.

Soured on pickleball? The Liberty Hotel (215 Charles St.) unveils a curling pop-up in its courtyard starting Sunday, Dec. 18. Reserve a court for 45 minutes with up to five of your closest friends, with soft pretzels; cookies; cinnamon churros; a carafe of hot chocolate; and a bottle of spiked hot chocolate, wine, or prosecco.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.