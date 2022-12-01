Your ideal winter vacation is waiting . . . in Phoenix?

Speaking of lists we disagree with, this week, a survey landed in my inbox from kind folks at ParkSleepFly , which revealed “the best destinations in the US for a winter sun vacation.” Well, that sounds harmless enough. I may have a body for sweater weather, but I still love a warm-weather getaway. That’s why caftans were invented . They’re like sweaters for summer beach holidays, designed to cover a multitude of sins.

We all digest travel differently. One man’s heavenly vacation is another’s all-inclusive cruise on the river Styx. Perhaps that’s why we’re suckers for travel lists and surveys. We love to hate them unless, of course, we agree with them.

Welcome back to Survey Says, in which we share some of the random, absurd, and occasionally useful polls from the world of travel.

Advertisement

However, this survey found that Phoenix tops the list of winter sun vacations. Come again?

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The survey didn’t poll the average Joe and Josephine about their favorite vacation spots. Instead, this one took a scientific(-ish) approach to find the sunniest escapes. This study is like an algebra equation where X equals average winter temperatures, precipitation, and hours of sunshine, divided by Instagram hashtags plus the square root of hotel costs. OK, it’s not really an algebra equation, but you get the idea. Those were the factors considered in compiling the list.

As a result, Phoenix topped the list. The top 10 also included more traditional vacation destinations. Miami, Orlando, Honolulu, and Los Angeles followed Phoenix. But keep scanning down the list, and Tucson also made the cut (!), as did Austin. Let’s agree to disagree. If I can’t stroll about freely in a caftan, then I don’t consider a place to be a winter escape.

I’m not going to pooh-pooh this list. Unlike many of the surveys that traffic in pure silliness, this one is actually useful. If you’re craving optimal sunshine and inexpensive hotels, have a look. As for me, I’m going to keep an eye out for the most caftan-friendly winter vacation spots.

Advertisement

The study also looks at the sunniest international winter getaways. The United Arab Emirates scores high globally. The sunniest of them all is Dubai, followed by Bangkok, Cape Town, Abu Dhabi, and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands. You can see the complete list, and it is quite complete, at parksleepfly.com/blog/the-winter-sun-index. Meanwhile, here’s a cheat sheet for those of you too lazy to click the link. Come back next week when Chris Morris dives into the (virtual) mail bag and shares another gem of a travel survey.

TOP 10 WINTER SUN DESTINATIONS IN THE US

1. Phoenix

2. Miami

3. Orlando

4. Honolulu

5. Los Angeles

6. Tampa

7. San Diego

8. Palm Springs

9. Tucson

10. Austin





TOP 10 WINTER SUN DESTINATIONS IN THE WORLD

1. Dubai

2. Bangkok

3. Cape Town

4. Abu Dhabi

5. Gran Canaria

6. Buenos Aires

7. Jaipur

8. Phoenix

9. Alicante (Spain)

10. Praia (Cape Verde)

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.