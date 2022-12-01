15-year-old boy arrested on drug trafficking charges in Roxbury

A 15-year-old boy from Lawrence was arrested on drug trafficking charges Wednesday after police found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and hundreds of dollars in a car he got out of in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department.
At around 3:45 p.m., police officers arrested the boy around Walnut Park and Walnut Street after they saw him involved in what appeared to be a drug deal between people in two vehicles, police said.
When the boy got out of a parked vehicle, the officers made contact with him and discovered 26 bags of fentanyl, 22 bags of crack cocaine, and $390 in the car, police said.
They arrested the boy on juvenile charges of trafficking Class A drugs 28-99 grams; trafficking Class B drugs 14-27 grams; and distribution of Class A drugs.
He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, police said. Two adults involved were also summonsed to appear in court, according to Detective Sergeant John Boyle.
