15-year-old boy arrested on drug trafficking charges in Roxbury

A 15-year-old boy from Lawrence was arrested on drug trafficking charges Wednesday after police found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and hundreds of dollars in a car he got out of in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 3:45 p.m., police officers arrested the boy around Walnut Park and Walnut Street after they saw him involved in what appeared to be a drug deal between people in two vehicles, police said.

When the boy got out of a parked vehicle, the officers made contact with him and discovered 26 bags of fentanyl, 22 bags of crack cocaine, and $390 in the car, police said.