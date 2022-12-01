17-year-old boy and two other juveniles arrested in attack on teenager at Downtown Crossing T station

“Earlier today Transit Police detectives arrested a 17 year old male for Assault w/intent to Murder regarding the incident at Downtown Crossing on 11/26/2022 at 11:45PM,” Transit Police tweeted Wednesday evening. “We expect additional arrests: investigation ongoing.”

Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy and two other youths in connection with a stabbing that wounded another teen at the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing station Saturday night, according to Transit Police.

The attack likely occurred at the stairs of the station’s Franklin Street entrance, police have said.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to a hospital in the area with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, according to officials.

Advertisement

Two additional suspects have been arrested since the 17-year-old was taken into custody, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

“As of this morning we have arrested two additional juveniles for their participation in the assault,” Sullivan said Thursday morning via email. “Both juveniles will face Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon-Shod Foot charges.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.