Chicopee man charged in Connecticut bank robbery in May after DNA match, prosecutors say

It was unclear Thursday whether Dziczek had hired an attorney to represent him in the case.

Taylor Dziczek, 30, was ordered detained at his appearance in US District Court in Hartford, according to a statement from the office of the US attorney for Connecticut.

A Chicopee man suspected of being involved in more than a dozen bank robberies across four New England States was arrested Thursday by the FBI after DNA collected at a Springfield casino allegedly connected him to a May bank robbery in Connecticut, officials said.

Dziczek was arrested after authorities matched DNA from cash wrappers that he allegedly discarded following the May bank robbery to DNA found on a straw Dziczek used in a drink at the MGM Grand Casino in Springfield on Oct. 21, according to the statement.

The FBI has been working with state and local law enforcement to investigate 14 robberies and one attempted robbery between September 2021 and August 2022 at credit unions and banks in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Connecticut that appeared to have been perpetrated by the same person, prosecutors said.

Investigators identified Dziczek as a suspect in a robbery at the Peoples United Bank on East Street in Plainville, Conn., on May 26, when he allegedly gave a teller a note that said words to the effect of, “I have a gun. Don’t call 911. Don’t set off any alarms,” according to the statement.

When the teller said she had no more money, Dziczek allegedly pulled an object that appeared to be a gun from the pocket of his sweatshirt and said, “Give me all the money,” “I have a gun,” and “Don’t be a hero,” prosecutors said.

