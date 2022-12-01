‘He’s one of the bros’: This basketball fan fist-bumped Prince William at the Celtics game

Just a couple of days ago, Ramirez and his close friend, Justo Idrogo, were home in Laredo, Tx., more than 2,000 miles from Boston, a city they’d never visited before. But on Wednesday, after an impromptu trip that first took them to New York City this week, the pair found themselves sitting close to court-side during the game between the Celtics and the Heat.

At least according to Marcelo Ramirez, who — all the fancy royal protocol aside — shared a fist-bump with William as he greeted rowdy basketball fans at TD Garden Wednesday night.

For all of the heavy security and mystique surrounding the royal visit , the Prince of Wales, it turns out, is really just “one of the bros.”

Unbeknownst to the two friends, there were some royal visitors in town for a short trip of their own.

Ramirez, 24, said he was casually recording the game on his phone when Idrogo, 26, started shouting excitedly as William and his wife, Catherine, headed to their seats.

“My brother goes crazy, he’s like, ‘Yo, yo, look!’ And at first, I was like, ‘Wait, who is this? Who is this?’ And he’s like, ‘Prince William!’ And I’m just like, ‘What no way!’ So then I start recording them,” Ramirez said.

Once half-time rolled around, and the game was about to start up again, William and Kate began greeting fans eager to meet them. Throughout the game, Ramirez said, the couple was waving to people around them and even snapped a few pictures.

Ramirez said he quickly picked up that William seemed like “such a chill guy,” as he gave out handshakes to nearby fans.

But as William got closer to them, Ramirez thought, “there’s no way this is going to happen.”

Ramirez and Idrogo getting to meet a member of royalty? During a spur of the moment trip? Impossible.

Ramirez watched as others courteously shook hands with William. But given the rare opportunity, Ramirez decided he was going to take his shot — and go in for the fist-bump.

“I gotta get a fist-bump because he’s a guy. I’m a guy. We relate like that,” Ramirez said. “He’s one of the bros.”

He held his arm out, hand clenched in a fist. William looked down and played into, reciprocating the gesture. William then flashed a wide smile and continued on. Ramirez posted a video of the encounter on Facebook.

“I’m just like, ‘There’s no way this guy literally just did that. That’s the highlight of my day,’” Ramirez said. “Literally two days ago you’re bordering Mexico. Today you’re at a game fist-bumping Prince William. Who can say that?”

Ramirez said he and Idrogo wouldn’t have visited Boston if not for the recommendation of a physician assistant he’s shadowing in his hometown. Buying tickets to the Celtics game was also a last minute decision.

Although the friends are only in the area for a short time — they’re planning to stop by Harvard University — the trip has “definitely [been] one for the books.”

“I feel like people get all hyped up about like, ‘He’s royalty and this and that,’” Ramirez said. “The way I first saw [William] was as a chill dude.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.