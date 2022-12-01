Man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple he was staying with still at large, authorities said

It is not yet known when the couple died, but Christopher M. Keeley, 27, allegedly confessed to a friend last Friday night that he viciously attacked the couple, both 70, according to a State Police affidavit. Keeley is currently charged with two counts of first degree murder pending in Plymouth District Court and was last seen with newly dyed red hair, authorities said.

The Weymouth man accused of brutally murdering a married couple who he had been staying with remained at large Thursday morning, with authorities alleging he had recently killed Carl and Vicki Mattson in their Marshfield home.

Advertisement

The bodies of the couple were found by Marshfield police Tuesday night inside the Mattsons’ home at 75 Gotham Hill Dr., authorities said. The couple, who were found in a sitting room , had been stabbed and bludgeoned to death, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

They were last known to be alive on Thanksgiving, when they celebrated with relatives.

Police on Wednesday recovered a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler Keeley, allegedly stolen from the Mattsons, in an parking lot in Avon.

A Cruz spokeswoman said Thursday morning Keeley is not currently in custody and that police are continuing to search for him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

No further information on Keeley’s suspected movements is currently available.

Cruz said Wednesday that a motive for the double homicide remains under investigation and that it was not immediately known when the murders took place.

According to a State Police affidavit, Keeley was a friend of a relative and the Mattsons had allowed him to stay with them periodically. Carl Mattson, however, had previously told relatives he wanted Keeley to leave their home.

But Keeley, according to friends interviewed by State Police, was worried about becoming unhoused if the Mattsons ordered him to leave. A separate woman had ejected him from her home on Thanksgiving after he assaulted her. A friend dropped him off in Marshfield near the Mattsons’ home later that night, State Police said.

Advertisement

Cruz said Keeley has a history of mental health issues, but declined to be more specific.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this account.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.