Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery suspect headed to Mass. to face arraignment

Johnson is slated to be arraigned Friday in Edgartown District Court, said Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H., appeared Thursday morning in a Connecticut courtroom, where law enforcement officials were poised “to transport him back to Massachusetts,” said Michael Snyder, a spokesman for the Connecticut judiciary.

One defendant in last month’s Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery was headed to Massachusetts from Connecticut on Thursday to face criminal charges, while the arraignment for a second defendant on new charges was postponed until Dec. 12, according to officials and legal filings.

Johnson was arrested Friday after a car stop in New Haven, Conn., on charges of masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

Advertisement

Johnson was allegedly one of three armed individuals — all masked — who robbed Rockland Trust bank on the morning of Nov. 17, tying up employees and gaining access to the vault before fleeing in a bank employee’s car.

Miquel A. Jones was charged Nov. 21 with a single count of being an accessory after the fact to the robbery. Jones pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $300,000 bail.

But on Monday, Jones was also charged with conspiracy and armed and masked robbery. O’Keefe declined to comment on what led to the additional charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 12.

Johnson’s possible ties to the heist first surfaced in court records, which revealed that a car believed to be associated with the robbery was registered in his name.

Just minutes after the robbery, court records show, a surveillance camera captured footage of a 2016 Nissan Murano — the same car stolen by the robbers to flee the bank — entering the parking lot of a state forest in Edgartown. Moments later, a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra with a missing rear hubcap was seen leaving the parking lot.

Advertisement

A day later, police pulled over the Hyundai, which was allegedly driven by Jones. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up three 100-dollar bills, two of which featured sequential serial numbers, as well as white sneakers and dark clothing consistent with that worn by the banks robbers, court records show.

In an interview with police, Jones described Johnson as the brother of Jones’s girlfriend, according to court records. Jones told police that Johnson had arrived on the island a day before the robbery and stayed at Jones’s Edgartown home that night.

The next day, a man later identified as Johnson was seen in security footage boarding a ferry in Vineyard Haven around noon, four hours after the robbery, authorities allege.

The third suspect remains at large.

“The investigation, as it has been, is ongoing,” O’Keefe said. “And all of the agencies — Tisbury police, State Police from my office, FBI — are working diligently on the matter.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.