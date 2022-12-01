Maura Healey and the royals made unlikely courtside companions at TD Garden Wednesday night. What did they talk about?

Sitting side-by-side in courtside seats, Prince William lightly tossed a basketball between his hands as the attorney general and governor-elect smiled, gesturing to the royal couple. The three, all blazer-clad and beaming, laughed and leaned in to converse while the Celtics worked to secure a 134-121 win. At one point, Healey took William’s cell phone and kneeled to the ground to snap a photo of the Prince, Princess Catherine and Emilia Fazzalari, the wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

In videos and photos captured at Wednesday’s Celtics game against the Miami Heat at TD Garden, Maura Healey and the Prince and Princess of Wales seem to really hit it off.

The images circulated social media, leading curious minds to wonder: What were they all talking about?

Was Healey explaining how she plans to fix the embattled MBTA? Did she jokingly encourage William to shoot the basketball? Were they pondering whether 9-year-old Prince George could have a future playing the American sport?

According to a spokeswoman for Healey, the Cambridge Democrat, who was also joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, spoke with the Royals “about a number of things,” including American and British sports culture and the excitement of the high-scoring game.

The NBA game was the first William and Kate have attended since watching LeBron James and the Cavaliers face the Nets in 2014.

The trio talked about Jayson Tatum, who contributed 49 points Wednesday night, and the rules of basketball — a game Healey, a former professional point guard herself, knows well.

They discussed the couple’s recent travels, Kate’s commitment to mental health and young people, and the family’s advocacy on climate change. They also spoke with Ollie Perrault, a young climate change activist who Healey presented with the “Heroes Among Us” Award at the game.

Prince William and Princess Kate greeted Ollie Perrault, a 15-year-old climate activist who had just been presented with the " Heroes Among Us" award at center court during a timeout in the second quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The event was just one agenda item on a jam-packed three-day itinerary that started with a reception at City Hall Plaza Wednesday and ends with the star-studded Earthshot Prize awards ceremony Friday.

Other stops on their visit include visits to Roca, a youth development organization in Chelsea, and Greentown Labs in Somerville. William is also scheduled to drop by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester, and Kate is expected to visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

