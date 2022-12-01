Mother and infant found safe in Fall River after alleged kidnapping and AMBER alert; man in custody, police say

In a statement, State Police identified the alleged kidnapper as Jeremias R. Cabral.

A 21-year-old Fall River man allegedly abducted a 6-month-old infant and the child’s mother from their Dartmouth residence Thursday morning while wielding a knife, prompting State Police to issue an AMBER alert before confirming in the afternoon that the suspect was in custody and the mother and child were safe.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that JEREMIAS CABRAL forced his way into the victims’ apartment at 1143 Tucker Rd., Dartmouth today at approximately 11:20 AM,” State Police said. “During an altercation, CABRAL brandished a knife and took baby GRAYSON BENSON and fled the apartment and entered [a] Mitsubishi.”

Grayson’s mother, 23-year-old Hannah Benson, entered the Mitsubishi out of fear for her child’s safety before the car sped away, according to authorities.

State Police initially put out an AMBER alert for Grayson Thursday shortly after 2.00 p.m. but then confirmed via email at 2:37 p.m. that the situation had been resolved.

“All parties have been located at an address in Fall River,” State Police said. “Suspect JEREMIAS CABRAL is in custody. The mother and child are also with police and their well-being is being evaluated.”

The specific charges Cabral’s facing weren’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if a lawyer had been assigned to represent him.

State Police said it was unclear whether Cabral’s the father of Grayson.

This breaking story will be updated when more information’s released.

