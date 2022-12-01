President Biden to meet with Prince William at JFK library

Biden will not attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony hosted by the Prince of Wales and his wife, Princess Catherine, scheduled for Friday evening at the MGM Music Hall on Landsdowne Street, according to the schedule.

President Biden will meet with Prince William on Friday afternoon at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester before attending a Democratic senate fundraiser, according to the president’s schedule released by the White House.

Biden will fly to Boston on Friday afternoon, leaving from the North Grounds of the White House and stopping off at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before departing at 12:55 p.m. for Boston Logan International Airport, according to the schedule.

After arriving in Boston, Biden will travel to the JFK Library to greet the prince, then he will take part in an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers phone bank in Boston, according to the schedule.

While the prince visits the library, Princess Catherine is scheduled to be completing a tour of Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge, according to the royal itinerary for the Boston visit.

Prince William and Princess Catherine visited East Boston Thursday to see the changing face of the shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels walk with Mayor Michelle Wu and Rev Mariama White-Hammond chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space for the City of Boston. Lisa Wieland, chief executive officer of Massport, is pictured on the far right. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston was chosen to host the environmental awards ceremony in part because the program was inspired by Kennedy’s call for man to reach the moon before the end of the 1960s — his famous Moonshot speech.

On Friday evening, while the prince and princess are hosting the awards ceremony at the MGM Music Hall Biden will attend a reception in Boston for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee before leaving Boston for Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, the schedule said.

