Prince William and Kate to meet with local leaders, learn about climate change work on second day of Boston visit

The couple arrived to Boston Wednesday to kick off a three-day visit that includes the star-studded Earthshot Prize awards ceremony Friday. They were greeted with a warm reception during their first public engagement at City Hall Plaza in the afternoon, and later watched the Celtics play the Heat at TD Garden with Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect Maura Healey.

William and Kate will begin the day in Somerville , where they’ll visit Greentown Labs, a hub for “climatech” companies and the largest clean-tech incubator in North America. Later in the afternoon, the royal couple will head to Chelsea to visit Roca, a nonprofit, where they’ll learn about the organization’s outreach to high-risk youth.

In keeping up with their busy schedule, the Prince and Princess of Wales will spend time in communities throughout the Boston area on Thursday, meeting with local leaders and learning about the work being done to combat climate change.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was the Moonshot speech that inspired me to launch The Earthshot Prize with the aim of doing the same for climate change as President Kennedy did for the space race,” William said to an enthusiastic crowd gathered under umbrellas on City Hall Plaza Wednesday.

Advertisement

William said Kennedy “laid down a challenge to American innovation and ingenuity.” He also quoted the former president, saying, “We choose to go to the moon, not because it is easy but because it was hard.”

William and Kate will first stop by Somerville around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and meet with Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs, and Joe Curtatone, president of the Northeast Clean Energy Council. According to a statement from Kensington Palace, they will learn about how the incubator “is contributing to global efforts to address the climate crisis.”

“The Prince and Princess will then spend time meeting with representatives from some of the start-ups within the Greentown Labs community to hear about the latest innovative developments in climate technology,” the statement said.

Advertisement

At noon, William and Kate will then travel to Chelsea and visit Roca, where they will meet with leaders of the nonprofit and spend time with women in the young mothers’ program, and current members and alumni of the men’s program.

The organization “aims to reduce levels of trauma, violence and incarceration, create sustained employment, and improve parenting,” and works with public systems including child protection services and judges to “help build policies and practices that produce better outcomes for young people who are the primary victims or drivers of violence,” the statement from Kensington Palace said.

The royal visit will culminate with the pair attending the second annual Earthshot event at MGM Music Hall Friday night. Kate and William will host the event, and award five winners $1.2 million each for their role in combating the climate crisis.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.