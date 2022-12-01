Providence Council to vote on 30-year ProvPort deal critics say is being ‘rushed through’

The planned votes on Thursday come at one of the last meetings of this City Council before multiple new members take office. Supporters said the timing is the product of a years-long negotiation process that has only just wrapped up — and was not designed, as some skeptics suggest, as a way to jam through a deal right before a more progressive council takes over.

ProvPort operates under a lease from the city of Providence. It also has long had an agreement with the city to pay a percentage of its revenues instead of paying property taxes. That tax deal expires in 2024. The lease, meanwhile, expires in 2036.

PROVIDENCE — The City Council is poised to vote Thursday on a long-term extension with ProvPort, an operator within the Port of Providence, even as environmental advocates object to how, and when, the deal came together.

“I wish the calendar was a different month, but here we are after an enormous amount of work,” said Bill Fischer, a spokesman for ProvPort. “We’re plodding ahead. We’re not trying to rush anything through. We’ll see what happens Thursday.”

Critics of the plan, meanwhile, say there hasn’t been enough public input — either in how the plan came together, or in the way it will allow the port to operate for decades to come. They say the city should insist on more ironclad guarantees on subjects such as climate justice and a long-term master plan, rather than relying on ProvPort’s promises.

“Stop using a lame duck session to push this through,” said Monica Huertas, executive director of the nonprofit People’s Port Authority. “There’s no rush.”

ProvPort, a nonprofit, is just one of the operators within the federally designated Port of Providence, which also includes properties up and down Allens Avenue and even across the river in East Providence. But it’s one of the best known, with sub-tenants including wind power interests, which ProvPort says is one of its biggest opportunities for growth. That’s in part why this deal needs to happen now, supporters say: ProvPort needs to guarantee to prospective long-term tenants that it, too, will be there in the coming decades. ProvPort is managed by a company called Waterson Terminal Services.

Under the current deal, ProvPort shares 6 percent of its revenue with the city. Under the new deal, it would share 9 percent, which includes 1 percent for sustainability projects and 1 percent for community benefit projects.

If it were subject to property taxes, ProvPort would have paid $769,000 this year, according to the city. Fischer said ProvPort paid the city about $600,000 in 2022.

Under the new tax deal, ProvPort would pay $1 million in the first year, increasing to $2 million annually over the 30-year life of the deal, according to Fischer. That means it would pay more to the city than it would if it were paying property taxes, he said.

“Nobody is trying to evade paying their fair share of taxes,” Fischer said. “We would be paying less without this agreement.”

Both the new tax deal and the lease extension would run, if passed, until 2052. The city Finance Committee approved the deal in a vote Monday night, The Providence Journal reported.

The City Council is set to meet on Thursday to take up votes on the lease extension and tax deal.

“The City Council operates year-round,” said Council President John Igliozzi, who’s nearing the end of his tenure due to term limits. “We are the fully functioning legislative branch of city government. And the administration has been working on this matter for quite a few years with ProvPort and other stakeholders.”

The deal was developed by outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration, although Mayor-elect Brett Smiley has also supported it.

Under the deal, the Providence Redevelopment Agency would also go out for bonds to fund an estimated $7 million in community projects and $4 million in capital improvements at ProvPort; ProvPort would repay all those bonds. With volatile interest rates, it’s important to act now, Igliozzi said.

Others, though, have raised issues with the timing.

“The fact that it’s clearly being rushed through during the holiday season, during a lame duck session — it just makes an already-distrustful community that much more distrustful of the process,” said Rhode Island Clean Water Action’s state director, Jed Thorp.

In ProvPort’s telling, some of the consternation about this deal stems from people lumping the organization together with other operators on the waterfront. It is separate and distinct from, for example, the scrap metal yard. ProvPort was willing to sign off on an amendment that would prevent new fossil fuel operators from becoming tenants.

“We are good stewards of the port,” Fischer said. “We are an economic driver. This is the purpose of this public-private partnership. We think it should continue.”

Skeptics of the deal going through say there’s no confusion on their part between ProvPort and the Port of Providence — and that even if ProvPort isn’t the worst actor, “there’s definitely still plenty of room for improvement,” said Julian Drix, the chair of the Providence Sustainability Commission. That would include integrating long-term plans for ProvPort with the city’s climate justice plan.

“The city has the ability to require a lot more improvement there than they currently are,” Drix said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.