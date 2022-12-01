South County Hospital moving on from land-swap plan amid concerns about tribal artifacts

The private nonprofit hospital acknowledges that there are Native American artifacts on the site, known as Town Farm Park. But, the hospital said, the concerns about actual human remains are, as of now, based on speculation rather than on actual evidence. The Narragansett Indian Tribe’s historic preservation officer said the tribe’s review into the question was not complete, and any statement one way or the other would be premature — although the proximity to other historic properties gives pause.

South County Hospital’s plan to build a new parking lot in a park as part of a land swap with South Kingstown is now all but over, after opponents and historic preservation officials raised concerns about the possible presence of Narragansett Indian Tribe graves on the site.

South County Hospital said it is now trying to pivot to other opportunities to expand parking at its hospital, after an acrimonious debate.

“We vehemently object to the characterization that we knowingly wanted to proceed with something over known Native American remains,” South County Health president and CEO Aaron Robinson said Wednesday. “Which we still believe has not been proven in fact. (But) we understand which way the wind is blowing on this.”

A nearby alternative, now used for town public services, would provide half as many spaces. But the parcel has the benefit of already being paved.

“Anything helps,” Robinson said. “But it’s not optimal for the community’s needs in the long run.”

Opponents had raised concerns about losing recreation space; negatively affecting stormwater runoff; and rushing something through when other options hadn’t been considered.

But the most emotionally charged part of the debate was about the possible presence of Native American graves there. Narragansett Indian Tribe elder Bella Noka, who has been vocal on the issue, said at Monday night’s Town Council meeting that she now feared walking through South County Hospital.

“My life, do I want to put it in the hands of you men?” she said. “If you can have this conversation about paving over sensitive grounds for my ancient ones, you’ll have no trouble paving over me.”

After speeches from Noka and other opponents, the Town Council instructed its manager to work with the hospital to find other solutions.

“We want the hospital to succeed, and we also want to honor the Native Americans who have lived here far longer than we ever have,” said Councilwoman Jessica L. Rose.

The project had been years in the making. Under the plan, the town would have given the hospital Town Farm Park, right next to the 100-bed institution. The hospital would have built about 140 more parking spots there. The area would still have a playground in a different spot. In exchange for that parcel, the hospital would have purchased 38 acres in town elsewhere for walking trails and given that to the town. That land swap would have netted the town more than 30 acres of green space, supporters said.

With 820 total spots available at the hospital right now, lots are sometimes at 93 percent capacity at peak times, forcing patients to circle around while experiencing emergencies. Public transit right now can’t fill the gap, Robinson said.

“It does threaten the sustainability of the organization, not to mention threatens the access to healthcare services for the broader community,” Robinson said.

Town Farm Park is now occupied by a ballfield and a playground. Because the town received federal grant money for the project years ago, it needed federal sign-off from the National Park Service. An archaeological study indicated the presence of Native American artifacts, such as pieces of mugs, according to the hospital. No human remains were found, the hospital said.

To accommodate concerns about artifacts, the hospital was planning to use fill to build the parking lot over the site, which would avoid disturbing the soil containing artifacts. The hospital said it was going to do it in a way that would respect and comply with the tribe.

In October 2022, though, the state Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission sent the town a letter saying that the agency “considers it highly likely that Narragansett graves are present on this property.” That was based on the proximity to known burials, and because of archaeological features that looked similar to other sites that did have burials, the commission told The Boston Globe. The commission said the property should receive protections under state cemetery laws; the hospital disagreed.

Meanwhile, the Narragansett Indian Tribe’s separate review of the situation was still underway. Only a small portion of the property had been studied, said John Brown, the Narragansett Indian Tribal Historic Preservation Officer.

“What gives pause to anything that’s going on out there is the fact of the locality and the closeness of other historic properties in the town of Wakefield, South Kingstown, and the town of Narragansett,” Brown said.

Still, the tribe had not made a determination, Brown said, and raising the alarm about the project might not be necessary — although the tribe could not stop its members from doing so, he added.

On Monday, though, the Town Council indicated it no longer supported the land swap. A vote is set to take place at a future meeting formalizing that.

“We’re thrilled that the council has decided to finally do the right thing,” Lynne Harper, a South Kingstown resident who lives nearby, said in an interview.

Robinson, the hospital president and CEO, chalked up the outcome to misinformation and misunderstandings coming from a vocal group of critics — neighbors, not Narragansett Indian Tribe members — who had their own reasons to oppose the project having nothing to do with artifacts or graves. Now he’s hoping the community comes together to find a different solution that doesn’t stir so much controversy.

“It is a community health issue,” Robinson said. “We believe there’s an opportunity for partnership to solve that problem with the town of South Kingstown, provided they’re willing partners in that.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.