Thousands kick off holiday season with tree lighting festivities on Boston Common

The event, which has been held for the past 81 years , was headlined by talent including folk artist Jimmy Rankin, singer Reeny Smith — both Nova Scotia natives — as well as Boston University’s own “America’s Got Talent” finalists, Sons of Serendip.

Mayor Michelle Wu — flanked by Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, and a Canadian Mountie — hit the button to light up the 45-foot white spruce from Nova Scotia . The ceremony ended with a bang, as spectators watched fireworks shoot into the night sky.

Thousands of people filled Boston Common on Thursday evening, braving the cold for hot chocolate, live music, and the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting.

Advertisement

Alison Frazee takes a selfie with her daughter Acadia and Fenway mascots Wally The Green Monster and Tessie The Green Monster while attending the 81st Annual Boston Common Tree Lighting on Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“It’s a fun moment,” said Sara Sienkiewicz, 33. “I think it draws a lot of the city together, which has been really cool. We came last year and we were still all in the throngs of COVID, so it’s just nice to have a little bit of revelry now.”

Many in the crowd, singing carols and eating fried dough, were experiencing the festivities for the first time. Marissa Montalto, a 21-year-old college student, came with her friends after they realized they wouldn’t be spending Christmas together. She said she was not disappointed.

“We wanted to really be festive before it gets too cold, and I know this is a big Boston thing that we’d never done before,” she said. “And honestly, I’m overwhelmed.”

Throngs of revellers, many wearing reindeer antlers and elf caps, camped out around the tree and in front of the temporary stage. Others swarmed the various food carts and merchandise stands, making for a constant buzz of activity.

Danyell Trolio makes a video with her friend, Santa Bill Shaaf, while they wait for the 81st Annual Boston Common Tree Lighting on Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Hoping to get a better view, some spectators stood on park benches at the edge of the promenade. Among them were Kristina Bartelt, 40, who made the trek from Connecticut , her teenage son, Isaak.

Advertisement

“I used to live in Boston, and I come back here as often as possible,” said Bartelt, “The tree lighting has always one of my favorite activities. And we’re obviously not standing in front of the stage, but we’re still here dancing!”

Even for those Boston residents like Megan Terra 22 — who proudly proclaimed that this year’s lighting was “not my first rodeo” — the festivities continue to provide all sorts of holiday cheer.

“I’ve been coming here for years now,” she said, stepping out of the line for eggnog with her two friends. “I love all the free samples and everything, but at the end, when the Christmas tree lights up and everyone’s all together, it’s just so nice. It brings the spirit of Christmas, and just sets the stage for the holiday season.”

Her friend Hannah Lakin, also 22, agreed.

“It’s a cute little thing,” Lakin said. “Everyone’s here for the same reason. We’re all excited. It’s just a good time.”

The three friends said that the festivities were the perfect way to kick off the season of giving.

“And of taking!” added Lauren Rassavage 22, holding up her empty plastic cup of eggnog.

People bundle up against the cold during the 81st Annual Boston Common Tree Lighting on Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.