Ukrainian refugee played her violin amid the rubble of her family home

Now living in East Providence, she is not fluent in English and found it hard to put into words how she felt returning to her destroyed home. But as part of a family of classically trained musicians with deep Christian faith, she knew what to do when she stepped into her obliterated home in Irpin, Ukraine: She picked up her violin and played “Nearer, My God, to Thee.”

PROVIDENCE — After the Russians had bombed their home and after her family had fled Ukraine, Viktoria Kreshchuk returned and played her violin amid the rubble.

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Justin Kenny, a producer at Rhode Island PBS Weekly newsmagazine, and Alli-Michelle Conti, a freelance journalist and regular contributor to Globe Rhode Island, talked about “The Conductor,” a new segment about the Kreshchuks, a family of Ukrainian refugees who have found a new home in Rhode Island.

They tell how Oleksandr Kreshchuk, who once conducted a 5,000-person choir at a revival meeting led by evangelist Billy Graham in Moscow, now conducts a 12-person Christian choir at Second Baptist Church of East Providence.

They tell how the Kreshchuks are among the 160 Ukrainian refugees who have been approved for resettlement in Rhode Island since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February.

And they tell how Viktoria Kreshchuk, 22, agreed to play “Nearer, My God, To Thee” at the Second Baptist Church in East Providence.

“When we asked her, ‘Why this song?’ or ‘How did you feel?’ she was speechless,” Conti said. “But you could tell by the tears in her big blue eyes that it just was a touching moment — to revisit her home and the living room (where) she practiced her violin so many times.”

