Winter concerts, a gingerbread house contest, and ‘The Nutcracker’

The Mansfield Public Library invites locals to participate in its second annual gingerbread house challenge this December. Children, teens and adults can submit a photo of their ultimate gingerbread house, chalet, or estate by Dec. 21 to be entered in one of three age group raffles. Supply kits are available for the first 30 registrants, and can be picked up at 255 Hope St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, but registration is not required and participants are encouraged to get creative with their own supplies. To enter, e-mail a picture of your entry along with your name, age group, and contact information to krimer@sailsinc.org for children, or wkbrown@sailsinc.org for teens and adult entries. For more information, call the reference desk at 508-261-7380.

Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras is hosting an afternoon of winter concerts on Dec. 11 at the Dolan Performing Arts center located at 130 High St. in Ipswich. Performances take place at 2 and 4 p.m., are free to the public, and will be livestreamed on the orchestras’ YouTube channel, NMYOrch. The concerts will include music from world-renowned composers like Mozart, Rossini, and Copland. For more information, visit nmyo.org.