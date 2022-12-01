Winter concerts, a gingerbread house contest, and ‘The Nutcracker’

The Mansfield Public Library invites locals to participate in its second annual gingerbread house challenge this December. Children, teens and adults can submit a photo of their ultimate gingerbread house, chalet, or estate by Dec. 21 to be entered in one of three age group raffles. Supply kits are available for the first 30 registrants, and can be picked up at 255 Hope St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, but registration is not required and participants are encouraged to get creative with their own supplies. To enter, e-mail a picture of your entry along with your name, age group, and contact information to krimer@sailsinc.org for children, or wkbrown@sailsinc.org for teens and adult entries. For more information, call the reference desk at 508-261-7380.
Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras is hosting an afternoon of winter concerts on Dec. 11 at the Dolan Performing Arts center located at 130 High St. in Ipswich. Performances take place at 2 and 4 p.m., are free to the public, and will be livestreamed on the orchestras’ YouTube channel, NMYOrch. The concerts will include music from world-renowned composers like Mozart, Rossini, and Copland. For more information, visit nmyo.org.
Advertisement
Middlesex Community College in Bedford has been awarded for its efforts to increase bipartisan participation in the 2022 election. Alongside 393 other campuses across the nation, Middlesex is officially recognized as a 2022 “ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.” Kelly Bowes, the college’s coordinator of civic and service learning, said in a press release, “The award recognizes what I have been seeing all along, that ensuring that our students are active, informed participants of our democracy is not just the responsibility of my office, but that everyone at MCC [is] committed to the cause.” For more information about how MCC qualified for the recognition, go to allinchallenge.org.
The South Shore Ballet is bringing “The Nutcracker” to Braintree’s Thayer Academy Center for the Performing Arts. A timeless Christmas story set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, the show returns for its 14th season. This year’s rendition features 65 local dancers and four guest performers, some of whom began at South Shore Ballet. Shows run Dec. 17 and 18 at 1 and 5 p.m., and tickets range from $20 to $30. To purchase tickets, go to 29965.danceticketing.com.
Advertisement
Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.