Woman killed in crash after tree falls on car in Sunapee, N.H., during wind storm

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 11 in Sunapee, according to the New Hampshire State Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Many areas in New Hampshire were experiencing storms and high-wind conditions,” N.H. State Police spokesperson Amber Lagace said.

A 22-year-old woman from Sunapee, N.H., was killed Wednesday when a tree fell on her car as she drove on a New Hampshire highway during high winds, officials said.

At the time, winds were blowing at 14 mph with gusts up to 26 mph, with light rain in the mix, according to the National Weather Service. The road was closed after the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Anthony LaPlaca at Anthony.J.LaPlaca@dos.nh.gov or call Troop C dispatch at 603-223-8494, police said.

The driver’s name is expected to be released Thursday evening, Lagace said.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday, a box truck flipped over on Interstate 89 north at exit 15 in Enfield, N.H., according to state police.

“During that time, the Enfield area was experiencing a winter storm,” police said.

The driver, 30-year-old McGregor Moise, of Providence, R.I., was charged with speeding. He was going “too fast for existing conditions,” police said.

He was driving through a left-hand curve when the truck “lost control” and flipped onto its left side, police said. The truck slid almost 300 feet and damaged the guardrail on the left side of the road.

Moise was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for evaluation, while the left lanes of Interstate 89 north and south were shut down for several hours, police said.

