House Democrats choose Clyburn as assistant leader

Ahead of voting, Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who is openly gay, withdrew his challenge to Clyburn. Cicilline won assurances from the Democratic leaders that LGBTQ voices would be represented at the leadership table.

The vote for Clyburn, who is the highest-ranking Black American in Congress and close to President Biden, averted a potentially divisive internal party struggle after what had been a largely drama-free transition in the aftermath of the midterm elections. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team are stepping aside after decades at the helm.

WASHINGTON — Wrapping up leadership elections, House Democrats unanimously chose Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina for a new role as assistant leader Thursday, as the party whip relinquishes his current job and a younger generation of Democratic leaders takes charge in the new year.

Clyburn, a civil rights leader, said he plans to continue his work advocating “for the South, and for communities that have been left out of economic progress of previous generations.”

The two days of closed-door voting among Democrats to choose party leaders after the midterm elections were surprising for their brevity, especially compared to the process underway on the Republican side as GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy works to shore up support to become the House speaker in January.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, and her team are stepping aside after Republicans won control of the House in the midterm elections. The parties have between now and the new year to sort out the new roles before the new Congress convenes in January.

On Wednesday, House Democrats elected Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York to become the new party leader, the first Black person to lead a major political party in Congress.

Associated Press

Gaetz associate sentenced to 11 years in prison

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida tax collector who has been cooperating with the Justice Department in its sex-trafficking investigation into Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to 11 years in prison.

The tax collector, Joel Greenberg, had faced up to nearly three decades in prison for a litany of crimes he had committed, including trafficking a 17-year-old girl, stalking a political rival, and stealing $400,000 in taxpayer money to buy cryptocurrencies and sports memorabilia. But in the hope of receiving a lesser sentence, he had cooperated with the government in a series of investigations, including into Gaetz.

“He has provided substantial cooperation to the government — more than I’ve seen in 22 years,” said US District Judge Gregory A. Presnell.

But the judge also excoriated Greenberg’s behavior.

“In 22 years I’ve never experienced a case like this,” Presnell said, adding, “I have never seen a defendant who has committed so many different types of crimes in such a short period.”

It is not clear what the sentencing means for the Justice Department’s investigation of Gaetz, who is a close ally of former president Donald Trump and has been under investigation for over a year and a half but has not been charged with a crime.

Greenberg has told federal authorities that he witnessed Gaetz have sex with the 17-year-old girl and that she was paid. In documents filed in connection with Greenberg’s sentencing, the Justice Department said he had “provided truthful and timely information” that led to the charging of at least four other people and “provided substantial assistance on other matters” that the government would address only in a sealed filing.

But there are several hurdles to bringing a case against Gaetz, who has denied any wrongdoing. Among the challenges is that the girl has said she does not believe she was a victim.

New York Times

Threats to president lead to 3-year sentence

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly three years in federal prison for sending a letter threatening to kill President Biden and to blow up the White House, prosecutors said Thursday.

Travis Ball, of Barnesville, was ordered Wednesday to spend two years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and also to pay a $7,500 fine, the office of US Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release. Ball, 56, had previously pleaded guilty to making threats against the president.

Ball sent letters using someone else’s name to a variety of local and county government offices and officials, including judges and law enforcement officers, in March 2021. The FBI began investigating and Ball was identified as a suspect after a threat letter signed with the same name and containing a white powdery substance was received at the federal courthouse in Macon, prosecutors said.

Federal agents served a warrant at Ball’s home on March 23, 2021. Among other items, they seized a stack of notebook paper that matched the threat letters. The top page had indents from writing, and when investigators used a pencil to lightly shade the page, they discovered that it was a letter dated March 8, 2021, that contained an explicit threat against Biden, including a threat to blow up the White House and kill everyone inside, the release says.

The letter was turned over to the Secret Service after it was received on March 30, 2021, by the White House mail sorting facility.

“Sending death threats and purported anthrax is not protected speech — it is a crime,” Leary said in the release.

Ball had previously been convicted of felony hoax threats after sending letters containing a white powdery substance and threats to “kill all of you” to the State Bar of Georgia and Atlanta newspapers in 2016. He was sentenced in June 2017 to serve two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Associated Press