See photos from the second day of Prince William and Kate’s visit to Boston

By Shealagh Sullivan Globe Correspondent,Updated December 1, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presented flowers to Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, as his parents Melissa, left, and Irene, looked on following a visit to Greentown Labs on Thursday.Pool/Getty

Prince William and Kate are kicking off their second day in Boston with visits to local communities and leaders in the Greater Boston area, where they will learn about community outreach and efforts made to combat climate change.

Drawing a crowd of hundreds from the Greater Boston area, the prince and princess spent the morning visiting Somerville’s Greentown Labs, the largest clean-tech incubator in North America, as well as a hub for all things “climatech.”

“Great meeting some of the companies supported here and seeing some familiar Earthshot faces,” tweeted the royal couple.

They then headed to Roca, a nonprofit in Chelsea that focuses on outreach to high-risk youth.

William and Kate arrived Wednesday afternoon for a three-day visit leading up to the Earthshot Prize event on Friday, which will be the first one ever hosted in the US. The couple was greeted with an enthusiastic — and soaking wet — crowd at City Hall in their first public event and later attended the Celtics game with Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect Maura Healey.

See photos from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s second day in Boston:

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales spoke with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs as they toured the location for a view of green technologies developed in Somerville.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, wore a King's Guard costume while holding flowers as he awaited the arrival of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales to tour Greentown Labs.CJ GUNTHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left a visit to Greentown Labs.Mary Schwalm/Associated Press
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales spoke with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs as they toured the location.CJ Gunther/Associated Press
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales spoke with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs as they toured the location.CJ GUNTHER/Associated Press
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales spoke with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs as they toured the location.CJ GUNTHER/Associated Press



