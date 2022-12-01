See photos from the second day of Prince William and Kate’s visit to Boston

Prince William and Kate are kicking off their second day in Boston with visits to local communities and leaders in the Greater Boston area, where they will learn about community outreach and efforts made to combat climate change.

Drawing a crowd of hundreds from the Greater Boston area, the prince and princess spent the morning visiting Somerville’s Greentown Labs, the largest clean-tech incubator in North America, as well as a hub for all things “climatech.”

“Great meeting some of the companies supported here and seeing some familiar Earthshot faces,” tweeted the royal couple.