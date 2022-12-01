What to expect at the White House state dinner table: Maine lobster, wine, and a reset button

“This dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags,” the first lady, Jill Biden, said as she unveiled the menu and floral decorations for the dinner. “And our common values: liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship. These form the bedrock upon which our enduring friendship was built.”

In the days leading up to the black-tie dinner, the office of the first lady, which handles most of the planning, made every effort to show that relations were strong as the White House marks a return of the diplomatic pomp that was largely on hold during the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — More than a year after a trans-Atlantic contretemps threatened to sour U.S.-French relations, President Emmanuel Macron and his wife will be at the White House on Thursday as honored guests for the first state dinner since President Joe Biden took office.

The tributes ranged from the design of the menu to the French-made wine glasses. The leaders will toast with American-made wine, and an image of the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France, will be the backdrop of the toasts.

The White House will place red roses and blue delphiniums alongside white irises, the official flower of France, on each table during the dinner to symbolize the shared colors of the nations.

The Macrons will also be treated to an American cheese course, including Oregon-based Rogue River Blue, the winner of the 2019-20 World Cheese awards. The dinner will include more than 300 guests, an administration official said.

Jon Batiste, the Grammy-winning musician and composer, will perform with the U.S. Marine Band. Jill Biden noted on Wednesday that Batiste grew up in New Orleans, “which has been shaped by both French and American culture.”

“Our hope is that the end result will be a night that balances the beauty of our friendship with the seriousness of our purpose,” Jill Biden said. “And we hope that French citizens everywhere feel the warmth of our welcome.”

Both countries have made efforts to reassure the world of the strength of their alliance in the 14 months since Biden reached a deal to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines, dooming an earlier French contract to provide conventional submarines and prompting Macron to recall his ambassador.

Biden later said the administration was “clumsy” in how it handled the deal and has since met with Macron on multiple occasions. On the eve of the official state dinner, the two presidents and their wives dined together at Fiola Mare, a waterfront Italian restaurant in Washington.

But challenges were looming.

The state dinner will provide an opportunity for a diplomatic engagement with an ally pivotal to the administration’s foreign policy strategy amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global inflation and a potential energy crisis in Europe.

Biden and Macron are likely to discuss the importance of a unified front against Russia, as well as concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, according to a senior Biden administration official.

France has also warned the United States that Biden’s recently passed climate and energy law, which includes tax credits to entice consumers to buy U.S.-made electric vehicles, would threaten a European economy struggling with inflation. While visiting the Library of Congress on Wednesday, Macron told lawmakers the Inflation Reduction Act was “super aggressive” against European companies, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private event.

Macron, who also attended a state dinner during the Trump administration, is also likely to emphasize the need to bolster Europe’s defense systems so it does not need to depend on the United States in times of conflict.

On Wednesday, Macron joined Vice President Kamala Harris at NASA headquarters to discuss the space strategy between the two allies.

“We are at a conjuncture in trans-Atlantic relations in world history where you’ve had a lot of things that have happened in the last four years from when Macron met Trump to when Macron met Biden,” said Célia Belin, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution focusing on United States policy toward Europe and French politics. “The Americans know when faced with Russia, the thing that made the West so powerful was unity and solidarity.”

She said the state dinner could also amount to the one of the final stages of reconciliation since the low-point of the alliance after the announcement of the submarine deal.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, will be greeted with an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House before the two world leaders hold a bilateral meeting. Biden and Macron will then host a joint news briefing.

The leaders will then return to the South Lawn for dinner under a tent set up to shield guests from the winter weather. While squashes for the meal were picked from the White House garden, the plates were rented. (The official White House china is not permitted to leave the building to prevent it from getting damaged.)

The menu, designed by Cristeta Comerford, the White House executive chef, and Susie Morrison, the executive pastry chef, includes butter-poached Maine lobster, followed by beef with shallot marmalade and triple-cooked butter potatoes.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.