Congress’s highest priority must be the debt ceiling

Updated December 1, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Senator Tammy Baldwin, an openly gay member of Congress from Wisconsin, spoke to the press about the same-sex marriage bill in the Senate during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 29.HAIYUN JIANG/NYT

While I fully support same-sex and interracial marriage rights, the Respect For Marriage Act cannot be the highest priority item on Congress’s agenda (”Senate votes to protect same-sex marriage,” Page A1, Nov. 30). The highest priority must be increasing the debt ceiling which will be reached this spring. Republicans have threatened to use the debt ceiling to force a default if they can’t blow up the Biden agenda — including his progressive accomplishments and possibly the Respect For Marriage Act itself — which Biden could never agree to. A default would be catastrophic for America’s economy and our financial standing in the world, now and for years to come, yet there is no doubt that Republicans would follow through on their threat. Before Congress considers anything else, it must increase the debt ceiling to head off a Republican-induced default that would devastate the economy and strengthen the hand of autocrats the world over.

Robert Banta

Andover

