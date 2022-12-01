Congress’s highest priority must be the debt ceiling

While I fully support same-sex and interracial marriage rights, the Respect For Marriage Act cannot be the highest priority item on Congress’s agenda (”Senate votes to protect same-sex marriage,” Page A1, Nov. 30). The highest priority must be increasing the debt ceiling which will be reached this spring. Republicans have threatened to use the debt ceiling to force a default if they can’t blow up the Biden agenda — including his progressive accomplishments and possibly the Respect For Marriage Act itself — which Biden could never agree to. A default would be catastrophic for America’s economy and our financial standing in the world, now and for years to come, yet there is no doubt that Republicans would follow through on their threat. Before Congress considers anything else, it must increase the debt ceiling to head off a Republican-induced default that would devastate the economy and strengthen the hand of autocrats the world over.

Robert Banta