Why didn’t Trump cancel that dinner and why hasn’t the GOP canceled Trump?

I’m tired of Donald Trump too

As someone who voted for Donald Trump twice, I have come to see how difficult it is to take his ability to keep inviting trouble to himself seriously. What was he thinking when he allowed Kanye West — Ye — or whatever he calls himself nowadays to come to dinner (“Republican Jews turning away from Trump after dinner,” Page A4, Nov. 29).

How many questionable statements and actions does the former president have to do before Republicans en masse call him out. Inviting West, especially now with hindsight, was dumb. When West showed up with his white supremacist buddies, all Trump had to say was, “Dinner is canceled.” However, he sat down with all of them to break bread. What was he thinking? Then came the headline “Trump dines with white supremacist,” and now it appears only his diehard supporters are calling him a victim or that he was set up. This was an inside job, he tied himself up in knots.