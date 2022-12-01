Why didn’t Trump cancel that dinner and why hasn’t the GOP canceled Trump?

I’m tired of Donald Trump too
As someone who voted for Donald Trump twice, I have come to see how difficult it is to take his ability to keep inviting trouble to himself seriously. What was he thinking when he allowed Kanye West — Ye — or whatever he calls himself nowadays to come to dinner (“Republican Jews turning away from Trump after dinner,” Page A4, Nov. 29).
How many questionable statements and actions does the former president have to do before Republicans en masse call him out. Inviting West, especially now with hindsight, was dumb. When West showed up with his white supremacist buddies, all Trump had to say was, “Dinner is canceled.” However, he sat down with all of them to break bread. What was he thinking? Then came the headline “Trump dines with white supremacist,” and now it appears only his diehard supporters are calling him a victim or that he was set up. This was an inside job, he tied himself up in knots.
Trump did this to himself because he seemed to lack good judgement and failed to see the negative optics of it all. Don’t blame the Democrats, the media, or the RINOs. Former national security adviser John Bolton said it best, calling Trump’s act “old and tired.” I know what Bolton means, I’m tired too.
Advertisement
Sal Giarratani
Boston
Why are Republicans abandoning Trump? It’s simple.
What Donald Trump did by hosting a known white supremacist for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago home last weekend was nothing more or less than what he did across four years of his presidency, or before or after for that matter. Examples of his racist, antisemitic, and misogynistic views abound. Nick Fuentes was in the group of “very fine people” at Charlottesville who were chanting “Jews will not replace us.” No, we’ve seen this before.
So, what’s changed that has some elected Republicans (and The Wall Street Journal for heaven’s sake) criticizing Trump on this issue? Well, it’s simple: He’s demonstrated that he can’t win elections, and worse yet, he’s causing other Republicans to lose as well. That’s it. His well-documented disgraceful baggage has been there all along. Had he won in 2020 and provided favorable coattails in this last election, Republicans would have been happy to let this issue slide by as well.
Advertisement
James P. Pehl
Marlborough