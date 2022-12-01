Prince and Princess of Wales visit Somerville climate innovation hub

Greentown Labs is known as the largest clean tech incubator in North America, home to more than 200 companies developing strategies to tackle some of the biggest climate challenges.

There aren’t many boring days at Greentown Labs. But Thursday morning brought a new level of excitement to the renowned Somerville “climatech” incubator, thanks to a visit from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

INTO THE RED: Climate and the fight of our lives

It was an appropriate stop for the royal couple, who are in Massachusetts for Friday’s star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony, where William’s independent charity will award $1.2 million each to five entrepreneurs working on breakthrough climate solutions.

During their visit, William and Catherine met Greentown Labs’ CEO Emily Reichert, as well as a handful of current and former members of the innovation hub.

Advertisement

The pair met the brains behind c16 Biosciences, a start-up developing an sustainable alternatives to palm oil, which is made from fungi. Current palm oil production methods often cause the destruction of carbon-rich tropical forests and peatlands and are therefore major contributors to climate change.

Then, they met with QuantAQ, a firm producing portable, affordable internet-connected air pollution sensors that regulators and communities can use to monitor air quality.

The royal couple also spoke with the founder of Open Ocean Robotics, whose solar powered autonomous boats can provide real time information about the oceans, which could help protect at-risk species, find more fuel-efficient ship routes, monitor illegal fishing, and enable a better understanding of climate impacts on oceans.

They met with Nth Cycle, a company working to decarbonize the supply chain for minerals used in batteries and other clean-tech solutions. And they visited Sublime Systems, which is aiming to lower carbon emissions from cement production, which is notoriously difficult to decarbonize.

During their drop-in to Greentown Labs, the royal couple were also joined by Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, as well as Joe Curtatone, former Somerville mayor and current president of the renewable energy business association Northeast Clean Energy Council.

Advertisement

Toward the end of their visit, they also spoke with Earthshot CEO Hannah Jones, and the founders of four past Earthshot winners or finalists: A company that is working to turn renewable electricity into green hydrogen, another that is creating more resilient seawalls, a third working to enable solar energy distribution in the climate-vulnerable nation of Bangladesh, and a fourth working to restore coral reefs.

The next stop on the royal couple’s busy tour of the Boston area was Roca Inc, a Chelsea-based non-profit organization focused on helping young people grapple with unemployment, violence, and trauma. Chelsea is on the frontlines of the climate crisis: It’s a heat island — an area that gets hotter than in neighboring areas, thanks to buildings and pavement that absorb heat and a lack of greenery to help cool it down.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor. Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman.