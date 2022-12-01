Al Horford, Celtics agree to two-year extension

Horford, 36, is making $26.5 million this season in the final year of the four-year, $109 million deal he signed with the 76ers after leaving the Celtics in free agency in 2019.

The Celtics and veteran forward Al Horford have agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension, multiple league sources confirmed Thursday. According to a source, the deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker — a bonus a player receives if he is traded.

This season Horford is averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while connecting on a career high 48.8 percent of his 3-point attempts as the Celtics have roared to an 18-4 start. Horford has helped steady Boston’s interior while center Robert Williams remains sidelined following offseason knee surgery.

Advertisement

Horford, a five-time All-Star, has made it clear that winning a championship is his only remaining goal, and sources said he accepted a below-market deal with the Celtics because he believes this is his best opportunity to do that.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.