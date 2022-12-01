fb-pixel Skip to main content
Al Horford, Celtics agree to two-year extension

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated December 1, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Al Horford is averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season while connecting on a career high 48.8 percent of his 3-point attempts. 05celtics!Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Celtics and veteran forward Al Horford have agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension, multiple league sources confirmed Thursday. According to a source, the deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker — a bonus a player receives if he is traded.

Horford, 36, is making $26.5 million this season in the final year of the four-year, $109 million deal he signed with the 76ers after leaving the Celtics in free agency in 2019.

This season Horford is averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while connecting on a career high 48.8 percent of his 3-point attempts as the Celtics have roared to an 18-4 start. Horford has helped steady Boston’s interior while center Robert Williams remains sidelined following offseason knee surgery.

Horford, a five-time All-Star, has made it clear that winning a championship is his only remaining goal, and sources said he accepted a below-market deal with the Celtics because he believes this is his best opportunity to do that.

