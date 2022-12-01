Because of injuries and illness, Conor McDermott starts at right tackle for Patriots against Bills

In addition, left tackle Trent Brown was dealing with an illness and skipped pregame warm-ups ( James Ferentz took his spot) presumably to rest and rehydrate. Brown did start the game, however.

With tackles Yodny Cajuste (calf) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) inactive, newly acquired Conor McDermott got the starting nod at right tackle.

FOXBOROUGH — Injuries and illness led to more shuffling along the Patriots’ offensive line for Thursday night’s battle with the Bills.

For depth, the club elevated Bill Murray from the practice squad for the third time this season. The converted offensive lineman — he made the switch from defensive line last offseason — also was called up against the Bears and Vikings but didn’t play.

The offensive line did get some good news with the return of center David Andrews, who missed the Thanksgiving game with a thigh injury.

One the defensive side, Jalen Mills, one of the Patriots’ top cornerbacks, was unable to play because of a groin injury.

Mills, who has two interceptions and five passes defensed, popped up on the injury report this week as a limited participant.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis, cornerback Shaun Wade, and safety Joshuah Bledsoe also were inactive.

Interestingly, the team chose not to call up running back J.J. Taylor as veteran insurance with Damien Harris (thigh) on the shelf.

Leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson was instead backed up by rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, each of whom entered the game with just 5 yards rushing.

Vizcaino activated

Tristan Vizcaino has been a man on the move throughout his two-year NFL career.

The kicker’s latest stop was the active roster after the Patriots elevated him to kick off against the Bills.

Vizcaino handled kickoff duties in place of Nick Folk, who continued to handle placekicking chores.

Folk and punter Michael Palardy have been splitting Jake Bailey’s duties the last two weeks. Bailey is on injured reserve with a back issue and isn’t eligible to return until Dec. 18, when the Patriots play the Raiders in Las Vegas.

An undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2019, Vizcaino has spent time with the Bengals, Cowboys, Vikings, 49ers, Bills, and Chargers before signing with the Patriots in June.

Vizcaino, 26, spent all of training camp with New England and was signed to the practice squad shortly after cutdown day. Following a second release from the practice squad Nov. 1, Vizcaino signed with the Cardinals and kicked two field goals in a win over the Rams Nov. 13. Arizona released him two days later and he signed with New England’s practice squad for a third time on Nov. 21.

For his career, Vizcaino is 11 for 12 on field goals and 15 for 20 on extra points.

Sitting out

For the Bills, rookie first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam was a healthy scratch. The other Buffalo inactives were safety Dean Marlowe, linebacker Baylon Spector, left tackle Dion Dawkins, and tight end Quintin Morris … Bills quarterback Josh Allen wore a Ryan Fitzpatrick throwback No. 14 Buffalo jersey during warm-ups. Fitzpatrick was on hand as part of the “Thursday Night Football” broadcast crew … “You Make Loving Fun,” was one of the pregame selections in a nod to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, who died this week. She was 79.

Respect growing

After a promising rookie season in which he helped the Patriots return to the playoffs, quarterback Mac Jones has had a much more difficult second campaign in New England.

Yet despite the challenges — and possibly because of them — Jones has remained a popular figure in the Patriots’ locker room.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers, speaking to reporters this week, was asked if he thinks the quarterback’s leadership style has changed.

“I wouldn’t say necessarily just change, but the fact that it wasn’t as easy for him this year,” said Meyers. “I feel like he had a rough patch and people looked down on him for a second. But he stayed the same. Guys all the way through the locker room, we still respect him. Just seeing that resiliency to him, the respect for him has grown.”

Meyers also was asked if he meant people outside the Patriots’ locker room when he said Jones had been “looked down on” during his earlier struggles.

“Oh yeah, externally,” Meyers replied. “We love our guy. He’s with us, so we roll with him.”

Rooting guide

New England fans, consider this a clip and save chart for who you should be rooting for when you watch the NFL this weekend:

Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4): It’s unlikely anyone has any faith in Denver at this point, but if the Broncos and Patriots win, New England could draw closer to a Baltimore team looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Jaguars last weekend.

Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2): One week after they knocked off the Patriots, the Vikings could give New England a lift if they find a way to hand a pesky New York team a loss.

Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1): See Broncos-Ravens. If New England and Philadelphia win, the Patriots would be knotted with Tennessee at 7-5.

Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4): Jimmy Garoppolo could do his old team a favor here; if he can beat Miami and New England can defeat Buffalo, the Patriots would be a game behind the Dolphins with a divisional game in Foxborough looming later in the season.

Chiefs (9-2) at Bengals (7-4): Strange days indeed, but New England would be helped most by a Kansas City win; the Patriots and Bengals could then be part of a group sitting at 7-5.

Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7): Another member of New England’s alumni club — Josh McDaniels — could help his old team. If the Patriots win and Los Angeles loses to Las Vegas, New England could gain some separation from the Chargers.

Hochuli is lead official

Shawn Hochuli was the lead official for Thursday’s Patriots-Bills game. He’s the son of longtime NFL ref Ed Hochuli and is in his fifth season as an NFL referee.

According to NFLPenalties.com, Hochuli’s crew averages 12 penalties per game, which is middle-of-the-pack when it comes to the rest of the league. In terms of road-home splits, his stats this season reveal an official who has called slightly more penalties on the road team (6.18 on average) than the home team (5.82).

Thursday was his first Patriots game of the season, and his first since Sept. 19, 2021, a 25-6 Patriots win over the Jets.

Hayden Bird of Boston.com and Christopher Price of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Hayden Bird of Boston.com and Christopher Price of the Globe staff contributed to this report.