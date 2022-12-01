5 Boston-area spots to watch US vs. Netherlands in the World Cup

US soccer fans have enjoyed 2 p.m. kickoffs throughout the group stage. But they will have to be up and going a little bit earlier to see the win-or-go-home matchup against the Dutch.

Thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday , the US men’s soccer team advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup and will face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Luckily, there will be a plethora of options for those looking to congregate. Here are a few Boston-area establishments for those seeking a soccer scene:

Advertisement

If there’s a hub of Boston soccer watching (especially the national team), it might be The Banshee in Dorchester. It’s the headquarters for the Boston chapter of the American Outlaws, the largest of the US supporters’ groups. If you can handle the crowds, enjoy being part of a special atmosphere.

In addition to being one of the American Outlaws’ official watch party locations, The Dubliner near Government Center offers a big space and central spot for groups trying to meet up. If the scene is anything like it was for previous US games, however, you might want to get there early.

Parlor, in Inman Square, lives up to its billing as “not your average sports bar” with its cozy atmosphere and regular commitment to showing soccer. Kickoff might be a little early for nachos, but get that order in by halftime. Parlor is also one of the American Outlaws’ official watch parties.

Already known locally for being the regular meetup spot for Liverpool fans — and for having its own piece of World Cup history — the Cambridge pub located in Central Square offers a strong soccer atmosphere. Just don’t cheer too hard for any Evertonians who happen to be playing in Qatar.

Advertisement

For fans who simply want the absolute biggest possible television to watch the game, Banners (located right next to TD Garden) is the spot.

Are we missing your favorite? Send an email to katie.mcinerney@globe.com and we’ll add it to the list.